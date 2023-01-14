USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 4

The United States of America Women Under 19 (USA-W U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-W U19) in the fourth match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni on Saturday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The United States of America Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Sri Lanka Women Under 19 is a completely inexperienced side with a few big names.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the United States of America Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 14 at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni

Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide

USA-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

SL-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Probable Playing XI

USA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Anika Kolan (wk), Isani Vaghela ©, Disha Dhingra, Jivana Aras, L Ramjit, Ritu Singh, Aditi Chudasama, Snigdha Paul, G Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, and Suhani Thadani.

SL-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Nethmi Senarathne, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rishmi Sanjana ©, Dahami Sanethma, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vihara Sewwandi, Harini Perera, and Pamoda Shaini.

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Kolan

A Kolan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Nisansala is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Nanayakkara

V Rajapaksha and M Nanayakkara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Dhingra is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Vihanga

A Chudasama and D Vihanga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Kodali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Perera and G Kodali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Bhadriraju is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Vihanga

D Vihanga is one of the best players in the Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and will also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

A Chudasama

A Chudasama is one of the best picks in the United States of America Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for USA-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Match 4

M Nanayakkara

A Chudasama

D Vihanga

V Rajapaksha

G Kodali

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Kolan, S Nisansala

Batters: M Nanayakkara, D Dhingra, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: R Singh, D Vihanga, A Chudasama

Bowlers: G Kodali, V Perera, B Bhadriraju

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Kolan, S Nisansala

Batters: M Nanayakkara, D Dhingra, V Rajapaksha, I Vaghela

All-rounders: D Vihanga, A Chudasama

Bowlers: G Kodali, V Perera, B Bhadriraju

