USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

USA women U-19 (USA-W U19) will take on West Indies women U-19 (WI-W U19) in the first T20I match of the five-match T20 series at Central Broward Park in Florida on Tuesday, August 9.

Both teams have qualified for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa in January 2023. This series will provide an excellent opportunity for them to put their skills to the test.

Both sides are teaming up after a long break, however, some Caribbean players have participated in local leagues. Geetika Kodali, a star all-rounder, will lead the United States Women, while Ashmini Munisar will lead the West Indies Women.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

USA-W U19 XI

Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kola, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Laasya Mullapudi, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Ritu Singh

WI-W U19 XI

Ashmini Munisar (c), Shalini Samaroo, Asabi Callender, Najanni Cumberbatch, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD-Jazz, Mitchell Ashley, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh

Match Details

Match: USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19, USA U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women 2022, 1st Match.

Date & Time: August 09, 2022; 04:00 AM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Park in Florida seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going. Anything above 120 could be a par score.

Today's USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anika Kolan: She has scored 61 runs in six T20I games at an average of 15.20 and a strike rate of 61.00. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Zaida James: She has looked brilliant in this format so far, scoring valuable runs in the top order. James is also a useful leg-spin bowler. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Lisa Ramjit: She is a fantastic all-rounder who has excelled in her relatively short but effective career. She has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.72 and has scored 22 runs in eight T20I matches. Ramjit is an excellent USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Bowlers

Geetika Kodali: Geetika Kodali has been a wicket-taker for her side and has done an excellent job in this format. She has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.29 and has scored 31 runs in six T20I games.

Top five best players to pick in USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Shalini Samaroo (WI-W U19)

Bhumika Bhadriraju (USA-W U19)

Najanni Cumberbatch (WI-W U19)

Isani Vaghela (USA-W U19)

KD-Jazz (WI-W U19)

Key stats for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Aditi Chudasama - 204 runs and 10 wickets in 10 T20 games; batting average: 29.14.

Djenaba Joseph – 101 runs and seven wickets in seven games; batting average: 25.25.

Anika Kolan - 61 runs in six T20 games; batting average: 15.20.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream 11 Prediction

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Laasya Mullapudi, Lisa Ramjit, Asabi Callender, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Shalini Samaroo, Ashmini Munisar, Geetika Kodali

Captain: Djenaba Joseph. Vice-captain: Geetika Kodali.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Laasya Mullapudi, Lisa Ramjit, Asabi Callender, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Shalini Samaroo, Ashmini Munisar, Geetika Kodali

Captain: Ashmini Munisar. Vice-captain: Lisa Ramjit.

Edited by Ankush Das