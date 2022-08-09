USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

USA Women U-19 (USA-W U19) will take on West Indies Women U-19 (WI-W U19) in the second T20I of their five-match T20 series at Central Broward Park in Florida on Wednesday, August 10.

The USA had a deserving win in the first T20I. Thanks to a brilliant bowling performance and a 34-run partnership between Tya Gonsalves and Geetika Kodali, the side won by five wickets.

West Indies will look to Djenaba Joseph and Ashmini Munisar to lead the way as they aim to level the series with an improved performance. They hope to improve their batting, as only two batters managed to reach double digits in the first T20I.

The USA, on the other hand, will be looking for a win against the WI to take the lead and increase their chances of winning the series.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

USA-W U19 XI

Snigdha Paul, Tya Gonsalves, Disha Dhingra, Anika Kolan (wk), Suhani Thadani, Geetika Kodali (c), Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Lisa Ramjit, Ritu Singh, Chetna Prasad

WI-W U19 XI

Asabi Callender, Ashmini Munisar (c), Djenaba Joseph, Kate Wilmot, KD Jazz Mitchell, Najanni Cumberbatch, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh (wk), Zaida James, Niveena Ramnuath

Match Details

Match: USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19, USA U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women 2022, 2nd Match.

Date & Time: August 10, 2022; 04:00 am IST.

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Park is expected to be slightly slower, allowing bowlers to make the most of it. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes. Over time, the ball will grip the surface more accurately, making it easier for bowlers to use their variations. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

Today's USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shunelle Sawh: She is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Her run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick for your WI-W U19 vs USA- W U19 Dream11 team.

Batter

Tya Gonsalves: Gonsalves has impressed a lot with her batting at the top of the order. She scored 21 runs at an 87.50 strike rate in the first T20 and will look to convert her starts into big scores in the upcoming games, making her a key pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Geetika Kodali: Geetika could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. She generally bats in the lower order and scored a crucial 13 runs in the first game. She also bowls medium-fast and was economical in the previous game. This makes her a must-have in your WI- W U19 vs USA- W U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ritu Singh: She bowled exceptionally well in the first T20, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 while keeping batters under control throughout her spell. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your WI- W U19 vs USA- W U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Ashmini Munisar (WI-W U19): 30 points

Sai Tanmayi (USA-W U19): 33 points

Shalini Samaroo (WI-W U19): 32 points

Key stats for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Bhumika Bhadriraju - Two wickets in one game.

KD Jazz - One wicket in one game.

Disha Dhingra - 11 runs in one game.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream 11 Prediction

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Lisa Ramjit, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Tya Gonsalves, Shalini Samaroo, Ashmini Munisar, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell

Captain: Geetika Kodali. Vice-captain: Zaida James.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Snigdha Paul, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Tya Gonsalves, Shalini Samaroo, Ashmini Munisar, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell

Captain: Geetika Kodali. Vice-captain: Zaida James.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee