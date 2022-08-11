USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

USA Women U-19 (USA-W U19) will lock horns with West Indies Women U-19 (WI-W U19) in the third T20I of their five-match T20 series at Central Broward Park in Florida on Thursday, August 11.

Following a difficult start to the series, West Indies responded with a strong bowling performance to level the series. When asked to bat first, they put a total of 100 runs on the board with four wickets lost. The USA Women were almost there, but skipper Munisar held her nerve magnificently and defended eight runs in the last over.

USA, meanwhile, will be itching to win to take the lead in the series.

Although both teams appear to be equally balanced on paper, another exciting game is expected on Thursday.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

USA-W U19 XI

Aditi Chudasama, Anika Kolan (wk), Bhumika Bhadriraju, Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Geetika Kodali (c), Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Tya Gonsalves

WI-W U19 XI

Asabi Callender, Ashmini Munisar (c), Dịjenaba Joseph, Kate Wilmot, KD Jazz Mitchell, Najanni Cumberbatch, Realeanna Grimmond, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh (wk), Zaida Jarmes

Match Details

Match: USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19, USA U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women 2022, 3rd Match.

Date & Time: August 11, 2022; 08:00 pm IST.

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Park suited bowlers in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get a turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.

Today's USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anika Kolan: Her poor performances in this series continued as she struggled to get going in the powerplay overs. While her form isn't ideal, she needs to step up in the upcoming games. She has scored only five runs in two games.

Zaida James: Zaida James had a solid all-round performance, scoring 13 runs and taking one wicket in the previous game. She has great control and a useful off-break bowling prowess, making her a must-have pick for today's outing.

All-rounder

Shalini Samaroo: Shalini Samaroo is a top all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. She has amassed 56 runs at an average of 23.00 while picking up one wicket in two games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Bowler

KD Jazz: KD Jazz has been a consistent performer for West Indies in the tournament, picking up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 2.34. She bowled in the death overs, which maximized her chances of getting a couple of wickets, making her an important pick for today's match.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Geetika Kodali (USA-W U19): 75 points

Asabi Callender (WI-W U19): 73 points

Snigdha Paul (USA-W U19): 47 points

Key stats for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Djenaba Joseph - 37 runs in two games; batting average: 18.50

Ritu Singh - Three wickets in two games: bowling average: 11.00

Bhumika Bhadriraju - Four wickets in two games: bowling average: 04.00

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream 11 Prediction

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell, Disha Dhingra, Asabi Callender, Djenaba Joseph, Snigdha Paul

Captain: Shalini Samaroo. Vice-captain: Ritu Singh.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell, Disha Dhingra, Asabi Callender, Ashmini Munisar, Snigdha Paul

Captain: KD Jazz Mitchell. Vice-captain: Bhumika Bhadriraju.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee