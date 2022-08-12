USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

USA Women U-19 (USA-W U19) will take on West Indies Women U-19 (WI-W U19) in fourth T20I of their five-match T20 series at Central Broward Park in Florida on Friday, August 12.

USA put in a solid performance in the third T20, with Snigdha Paul and Geetika Kodali starring with the ball. They have a 2-1 lead and will be looking to win the series against the West Indies, who have yet to perform as a unit.

However, West Indies can rely on players like Shalini Samaroo and Djeneba Joseph, who have excelled with both the bat and ball.

The bowlers from both teams have performed well in all the games and are expected to have a major impact on the outcome of the match.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

USA-W U19 XI

Aditi Chudasama, Anika Kolan (wk), Bhumika Bhadriraju, Geetika Kodali (c), Laasya Mullapudi, Mitali Patwardhan, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Tya Gonsalves

WI-W U19 XI

Asabi Callender, Ashmini Munisar (c), Djenaba Joseph, Kate Wilmot, KD Jazz Mitchell, Najanni Cumberbatch, Realeanna Grimmond, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Zaida James

Match Details

Match: USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19, USA U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women 2022, 4th Match.

Date & Time: August 12, 2022; 08:00 pm IST.

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two teams, with plenty of assistance available for the bowlers. Bowlers should be able to dominate the show thanks to good carry and uneven bounce off the surface. The spinners will be used in the middle overs.

Today's USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anika Kolan: She is a naturally attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Kolan is also quite useful behind the stumps, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Batter

Asabi Callender: Asabi Callender bats lower in the order and bowls crucial overs. She is an excellent choice for your fantasy team due to her all-round skill set.

All-rounder

Snigdha Paul: Her defensive ability with the bowl is pretty outstanding. She is one to keep an eye on in this game due to her ability to score quick runs in the middle order. She was fantastic with the ball in the previous game, taking three wickets at with an economy rate of 4.00.

Bowler

Bhumika Bhadriraju: She bowled exceptionally well in the first two games, picking up a couple of wickets in each game. However, she went wicketless in the third game and will be hungry for more scalps in the fourth contest.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Ashmini Munisar (WI-W U19): 79 points

Geetika Kodali (USA-W U19): 118 points

KD Mitchell (WI-W U19): 155 points

Key stats for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Djeneba Joseph - 57 runs in three games.

Zaida James - 33 runs and one wicket in three games.

Suhani Thadani - One wicket in three games.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream 11 Prediction

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Aditi Chudasama, Asabi Callender, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell

Captain: Ritu Singh. Vice-captain: Shalini Samaroo.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aditi Chudasama, Asabi Callender, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell

Captain: Snigdha Paul. Vice-captain: Shalini Samaroo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy