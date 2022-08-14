USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

USA Women U-19 (USA-W U19) will take on West Indies Women U-19 (WI-W U19) in the fifth T20I of their five-match T20 series at Central Broward Park in Florida on Sunday, August 14.

A fine performance in the previous game helped the USA take the series by 3-1. Disha Shingra and Geetika Kodali were outstanding with the bat and ball, respectively, and the team will be hoping that they can sustain their form.

Although the Windies are a decent team, they haven't clicked as a unit, so they're looking to finish the tour on a high note.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

USA-W U19 XI

Anika Kolan (wk), Suhani Thadani, Geetika Kodali (c), Laasya Mullapudi, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Snigdha Paul, Tya Gonsalves, Isani Vaghela, Lisa Ramjit, Ritu Singh

WI-W U19 XI

Ashmini Munisar (c), Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh (wk), KD Jazz Mitchell, Djenaba Joseph, Asabi Callender, Najanni Cumberbatch, Kate Wilmot, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Niveena Ramnuath

Match Details

Match: USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19, USA U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women 2022, 5th Match.

Date & Time: August 14, 2022; 08:00 pm IST.

Venue: Central Broward Park, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Park is expected to be slightly slower, allowing bowlers to make the most of it. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes.

Over time, the ball will grip the surface more accurately, making it easier for bowlers to use their variations. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

Today's USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anika Kolan: She is a powerful batter, but she has struggled to make an impact with the bat, scoring only seven runs in four games. She will, however, look to end the series with a bang.

Batter

Zaida James: Zaida James has impressed a lot with her bowling at the death over but is yet to prove herself with the bat. She has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 67.22 while picking up two wickets being economical, making her a key pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Snigdha Paul: With her bowling exploits, Snigdha Paul has become the talk of the series. She has scored 19 runs while taking four wickets at an average of 9.50. This makes her a must-have in your WI-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

KD Mitchell: She is the best bowler in the competition, impressing with her pace and variation. She has been a consistent performer with the ball who can also add value with the bat down the order. Mitchell has taken four wickets at an average of 7.00 in four games and could prove to be a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Ashmini Munisar (WI-W U19): 80 points

Suhani Thadani (USA-W U19): 67 points

Djenaba Joseph (WI-W U19): 151 points

Key stats for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Bhumika Bhadriraju - Five wickets in four games.

Ritu Singh - Four wickets in four games.

Geetika Kodali- Three wickets in four games.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream 11 Prediction

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell, Snigdha Paul, Disha Dhingra, Asabi Callender

Captain: Ritu Singh. Vice-captain: Shalini Samaroo.

USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anika Kolan, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Shalini Samaroo, Geetika Kodali, KD Jazz Mitchell, Snigdha Paul, Disha Dhingra, Asabi Callender

Captain: Ritu Singh. Vice-captain: Djenaba Joseph.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee