USA-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for USA Women tour of Netherlands 2025, 5th T20I

The 5th T20I match of the USA Women tour of Netherlands 2025 will see USA Women (USA-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Friday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Netherlands Women have already secured the five-match series, having won three of the first four matches against USA Women. After the first match was abandoned due to rain, they won the second match by 16 runs, third T20I match by 53 runs, and fourth match by 52 runs. USA Women will look to win today's match for their fans.

These two teams have already played three head-to-head matches in this series. Netherlands Women have won all the matches.

USA-W vs NED-W Match Details

The 5th T20I match of the USA Women tour of Netherlands 2025 will be played on June 13 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA-W vs NED-W, 5th T20I match

Date and Time: 13th June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Netherlands Women and USA Women, where a total of 276 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

USA-W vs NED-W Form Guide

USA-W - L L L

NED-W - W W W

USA-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

USA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Aditi Chudasama (c), Pooja Ganesh (wk), Gargi Bhogle, Ritu Singh, Bhakti Shastri, Lekha Shetty, Jivana Aras, Saanvi Immadi

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Phebe Molkenboer, Sterre Kalis, Babette de Leede (c & wk), Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning

USA-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 75 runs in the last three matches. P Ganesh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Kalis

S Kalis and R Rijke are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Kalis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. D Dhingra is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

H Siegers

I Zwilling and H Siegers are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Siegers will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 90 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. R Singh is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Siegers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kodali and S Siegers. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Siegers will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. L Hamilton is another good bowler for today's match.

USA-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Siegers

H Siegers was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 90 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

R Singh

S Siegers is one of the most crucial picks from the USA Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for USA-W vs NED-W, 5th T20I match

H Siegers

R Singh

S Siegers

I Zwilling

B de Leede

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede

Batters: R Rijke, D Dhingra, S Kalis

All-rounders: I Zwilling, A Chudasama, H Siegers, R Singh

Bowlers: G Kodali, S Siegers, L Hamilton

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede

Batters: S Kalis

All-rounders: I Zwilling, A Chudasama, H Siegers, R Singh, S Khurana

Bowlers: J Aras, S Siegers, L Hamilton, I van der Woning

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

