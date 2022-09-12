USA-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 4

The United States of America Women (USA-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in match 4 at the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 on Monday at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the USA-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

The United States of America lost their first game to Zimbabwe by five wickets. Thailand, meanwhile, won their first game against UAE by the same margin. The United States of America will look win the game, but Thailand are a stronger team and should prevail.

USA-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match 4 of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on September 12 at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USA-W vs TL-W, Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: September 12, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of help to both bowlers and batters. The last game here was between Thailand and UAE, where 212 runs were scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

USA-W vs TL-W Form Guide

USA-W - L

TL-W - W

USA-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

USA-W

No major injury update

Sindhu Sriharsha (wk), Anika Kolan, Lisa Ramjit, Mahika Kandanala, Disha Dhingra, Yashaaditi Teki, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Moksha Chaudhary

TL-W

No major injury update

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya

USA-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sriharsha (1 match, 21 runs)

S Sriharsha, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches.

Batters

S Paul (1 match, 26 runs, 1 wicket)

N Chantam and S Paul are the two best batter picks. N Chaiwai is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

C Sutthiruang (1 match, 19 runs, 2 wickets)

C Sutthiruang and S Tippoch are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Boochatham (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are G Kodali and N Boochatham. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Laomi is another good pick.

USA-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sutthiruang

S Tippoch is one of the best all-rounders in the Thailand squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for this game. Tippoch smashed 19 runs and took two wickets in her last game against UAE.

S Paul

J Nkomo is one of the best all-rounder picks in the United States of America squad, as she bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she couldbe a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 19 runs and took a wicket in her last match against Zimbabwe.

Five Must-Picks for USA-W vs TL-W, Match 4

N Chantam 49 runs 64 points S Paul 19 runs and 1 wicket l 61 points N Boochatham 1 wicket 41 points C Sutthiruang 19 runs and 2 wickets 97 points I Vaghela 14 runs and 2 wickets 81 points

United States of America Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United States of America Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sriharsha

Batters: S Paul, I Vaghela, N Chaiwai, N Chantam

All-rounders: R Singh, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch

Bowlers: N Boochatham, G Kodali, B Bhadriraju

United States of America Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sriharsha

Batters: S Paul, I Vaghela, N Chantam

All-rounders: R Singh, C Sutthiruang, P Maya, T Chopra

Bowlers: N Boochatham, S Laomi, T Putthawong

