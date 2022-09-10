USA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 1

The United States of America Women (USA-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the first match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 on Saturday at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the USA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report. Both teams will play their first game of the tournament. Their last meeting was a One Day International, which Zimbabwe won by a wicket.

The United States of America will look to win the game, but Zimbabwe are a better team and should prevail.

USA-W vs ZM-W Match Details

Match 1 of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on September 10 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USA-W vs ZM-W, Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: September 10, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers help to both bowlers and batters. The pitch supports pacers early on before spinners come into the fray. Bowling is relatively easier on the pitch, and bowlers could take some early wickets.

USA-W vs ZM-W Form Guide

USA-W - Will be playing their first match

ZM-W - Will be playing their first match

USA-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

USA-W

No major injury update

Sindhu Sriharsha (wk), Anika Kolan, Lisa Ramjit, Mahika Kandanala, Disha Dhingra, Yashaaditi Teki, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Moksha Chaudhary

ZM-W

No major injury update

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Loren Tshuma , Audrey Mazvishaya

USA-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mupachikwa

M Mupachikwa, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Musonda

L Ramjit and M Musonda are the two best batter picks. S Mayers is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

K Ndlovu

J Nkomo and K Ndlovu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Kodali

The top bowler picks are P Marange and G Kodali. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. B Bhadriraju is another good pick.

USA-W vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ndlovu

K Ndlovu is one of the best all-rounders in the Zimbabwe squad, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for this game.

J Nkomo

J Nkomo is another good all-rounder pick from the Zimbabwe squad. She bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for USA-W vs ZM-W, Match 1

G Kodali

J Nkomo

K Ndlovu

P Marange

M Musonda

United States of America Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United States of America Women vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa, S Sriharsha

Batters: S Mayers, L Ramjit, M Musonda

All-rounders: J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, R Singh

Bowlers: G Kodali, P Marange, B Bhadriraju

United States of America Women vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: S Mayers, L Ramjit, M Musonda

All-rounders: J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, S Paul, R Singh

Bowlers: G Kodali, P Marange, L Tshuma

Edited by Bhargav