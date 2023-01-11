The United States of America Women Under-19s will be up against the United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s (USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19) in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches. The Steyn City School in Dainfern, South Africa will host this contest on Wednesday, January 11.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The United States of America Women Under-19s lost their previous warm-up match against Scotland Women Under-19s by 45 runs.

The United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s, on the other hand, also lost their last warm-up match against Sri Lanka Women Under-19s by 52 runs.

Both teams will look to bounce back from their defeat in the last game and get a win on the board on Wednesday.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 11 at the Steyn City School in Dainfern, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 10.

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: Steyn City School, Dainfern, South Africa.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Steyn City Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though the spinners may not get much purchase.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 5.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 90.

Average second innings score: 70.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

United States of America Women Under-19s: L.

United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s: L.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

USA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the USA Women's U19 team heading into this match.

USA-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Mitali Patwardhan, Isani Vaghela, Chetnaa Prasad, Laasya Mullapudi, Ritu Singh, Aditi Chudasama, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni.

UAE-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the UAE Women's U19 team ahead of this important encounter.

UAE-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish, Sanchin Singh, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Ishitha Zehra, Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rishitha Rajith, Archara Supriya, Sanjana Ramesh.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Theertha Satish (One match, eight runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

Theertha Satish managed to score just eight runs at a strike rate of 88.89 in the last match. She will look to put up an improved performance on Wednesday and could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Isani Vaghela (One match, 40 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 95.24 and Economy Rate: 6.67)

Isani Vaghela is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can score big and take the game away from the bowlers. She scored 40 runs in the last warm-up match, while picking up two wickets as well. Vaghela could prove to be a valuable pick for your USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Indhuja Nandakumar (One match, two runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 50.00 and Economy Rate: 4.25)

Indhuja Nandakumar can provide you with some valuable fantasy points as she can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments. She picked up one wicket in the last match at an economy rate of 4.25 and will look to build on that performance in this upcoming game.

Top Bowler pick

Bhumika Bhadriraju (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)

Bhumika Bhadriraju can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. She picked up two wickets in the last match at an economy rate of 6.50 and is a must-have on your USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 fantasy team.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Isani Vaghela

Isani Vaghela is a dependable bet for your fantasy team's captaincy as she was phenomenal in the last game. She scored 40 runs while picking up two wickets and is in good form heading into the upcoming match.

Indhuja Nandakumar

Indhuja Nandakumar picked up one wicket in the last match at an economy rate of 4.25. She can prove to be a solid captaincy choice for your fantasy team for Wednesday's match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Isani Vaghela: Two wickets and 40 runs in one match.

Geethika Jyothis: Two wickets in one match.

Bhumika Bhadriraju: Two wickets in one match.

Indhuja Nandakumar: Two runs and one wicket in one match.

Geetika Kodali: One wicket in one match.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 match expert tips

Isani Vaghela could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form. She can get you points with the bat and the ball, making her a valuable option for your Dream11 outfit.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 match, click here!

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

United States of America Women's U19 vs United Arab Emirates Women's U19 Dream11 Prediction

United States of America Women's U19 vs United Arab Emirates Women's U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish.

Batters: Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Siya Gokhale.

All-rounders: Samaira Dharnidharka, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Ritu Singh.

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Mahika Gaur.

USA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

United States of America Women's U19 vs United Arab Emirates Women's U19 Dream11 Prediction

United States of America Women's U19 vs United Arab Emirates Women's U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish.

Batters: Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Siya Gokhale, Lavanya Keny.

All-rounders: Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Ritu Singh.

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Mahika Gaur

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes