USB-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20, Match 3

The United South Blasters Women will lock horns with the United North Riders Women in the third match (USB-W vs UNR-W) of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melagahar on Saturday, December 24.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the USB-W vs UNR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

This will be the first match for both Blasters and Riders in this tournament. Both teams have some young local players on their squads who will look to display their talents in this match.

USB-W vs UNR-W Match Details

The third match of the Tripura Women's T20 will be played on December 24 at Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. The match is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USB-W vs UNR-W, Tripura Women's T20, Match 3

Date and Time: December 24, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar.

USB-W vs UNR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Saheed Kajol Smriti Maidon is bowler-friendly. Therefore, the batters who are willing to grind themselves in the middle will be able to score runs.

Last 2 Matches on this Pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by batting second: 0

Average first innings score: 116

Average second innings score: 72

USB-W vs UNR-W Probable Playing XI Today

USB-W Team/Injury Update

No major injury updates.

USB-W Playing XI

Anamika Das-I, Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek, Asmika Murasingh, Priyanka Saha, Pinki Paul, Ambesha Das, Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Binalaxmi Tripura, Mitashree Debnath.

UNR-W Team/Injury Update

No major injury updates.

UNR-W Playing XI

Rupali Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Aditi Das, Puja Das, Sagarika Noatia, Sebika Das, Nibedita Das, Priya Tripura, Mamita Noatia, Juyel Bhowal.

USB-W vs UNR-W Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anamika Das-I

The wicketkeeper batter will be very important to her team's batting efforts. Her team will benefit from her stability.

Top Batter Pick

Indrarani Jamataia

Indrarani will bat in the middle over and might also bowl a couple of overs as she is also a right-arm fast-medium bowler. She might give points in both batting and bowling.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sagarika Noatia

Sagarika is an impactful player for her team. She will have the job of building the innings for the Riders and will also bowl a couple of crucial overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Binalaxmi Tripura

Binalaxmi might open the bowling attack for the Blasters. There is a chance she might pick up some wickets with a bit of movement that the pitch might offer early in the day.

USB-W vs UNR-W Match Captain and Vice Captain Picks

Sagarika Noatia

Being an all-rounder, there is every chance that Noatia will be giving points in both batting and bowling. This makes her a good choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Indrarani Jamatia

While Indrarani's main trade is batting, she is also a competent enough bowler. Hence, she might turn out to be an unexpected point multiplier for you.

Top 5 Picks for USB-W vs UNR-W Dream 11 Team

Indrarani Jamatia

Sagarika Noatia

Binalaxmi Tripura

Anamika Das-I

Bhumika Nayek

USB-W vs UNR-W Match expert tips

Bhumika Nayek is a left-handed batter from the Blasters. She is the kind of player who has the ability to grind out and score some decent runs in tough conditions.

Take your Fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this match, click here!

USB-W vs UNR-W Dream 11 Prediction today, Head-to-Head League

USB-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Anamika Das-I

Batters: Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek, Puja Paul

All-rounders: Priyanka Saha, Puja Das, Sagarika Noatia

Bowlers: Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Nibedita Das, Binalaxmi Tripura

USB-W vs UNR-W Dream 11 Prediction today, Grand League

USB-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Rupali Das

Batters: Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek, Priya Sutradhar

All-rounders: Priyanka Saha, Puja Das, Sagarika Noatia

Bowlers: Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Nibedita Das, Binalaxmi Tripura

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes