USB-W vs WTS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 14

United South Blasters Women (USB-W) will take on West Tripura Strikers Women (WTS-W) in match 14 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Thursday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the USB-W vs WTS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

United South Blasters Women have won none of their last four matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. West Tripura Strikers Women, too, have won three of their last four matches in the tournament.

United South Blasters Women will try their best to win the match, but West Tripura Strikers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

USB-W vs WTS-W Match Details

Match 14 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 29 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USB-W vs WTS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

USB-W vs WTS-W Form Guide

USB-W - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

WTS-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

USB-W vs WTS-W Probable Playing XI

USB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Anamika Das (wk), Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek (c), Asmika Murasingh, Pushpa Jamatia, Amrita Das, Pinki Paul, Ambesha Das, Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Mitashree Debnath

WTS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mouchaity Debnath (wk), Maman K Rabidas, Tanisha Das (c), Priyanka Noatia, Abidha Bardhan, Hiramoni Gour, Cheimachu Mog, Antara Das, Tamanna Debnath, Priyanka Das, Rumpa Singh

USB-W vs WTS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Debnath

M Debnath, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Das is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

I Jamatia

I Jamatia and C Mog are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Gour is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

M K Rabidas

P Saha and M K Rabidas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Nama

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Debnath and P Nama. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USB-W vs WTS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M K Rabidas

M K Rabidas is one of the best players in West Tripura Strikers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 75 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

H Gour

H Gour is one of the best picks in United West Tripura Strikers Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 10 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for USB-W vs WTS-W, Match 14

P Saha

I Jamatia

M Debnath

M K Rabidas

H Gour

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Debnath

Batters: C Mog, I Jamatia, H Gour

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, P Saha, A Das

Bowlers: B Das, M Debnath, R Singh, P Das

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Debnath

Batters: C Mog, I Jamatia, H Gour

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, P Saha, A Das, A Das

Bowlers: M Debnath, R Singh, P Nama

