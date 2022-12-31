USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 17

United South Blasters Women (USB-W) will take on West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in match 17 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Saturday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.
United South Blasters have won none of their last five games, while West Tripura Titans have won two of their last four. United South Blasters will look to win the game, but West Tripura Titans are a better team and expected to prevail.
USB-W vs WTT-W Match Details
Match 17 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 31 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: USB-W vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 17
Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 8:30 am IST
Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri
Pitch Report
The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch conducive for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.
USB-W vs WTT-W Form Guide
USB-W - Won 0 of their last 5 matches
WTT-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
USB-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XIs
USB-W
No major injury update
Anamika Das (wk), Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek (c), Asmika Murasingh, Pushpa Jamatia, Amrita Das, Pinki Paul, Ambesha Das, Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Mitashree Debnath
WTT-W
No major injury update
Megha Sarka (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), and Tanusree Sarkar
USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Das
Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Sarkar is another good pick.
Batters
I Jamatia
Jamatia and S Roy are the two best batter picks. R Saha is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
P Saha
Saha and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick.
Bowlers
M Debnath
The top bowler picks are M Debnath and T Saha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can also be expected to bowl at the death. M Deb is another good pick.
USB-W vs WTT-W match captain and vice-captain choices
P Saha
Saha is one of the best players for United South Blasters. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has earned 304 points in the last five games.
S Roy
Roy is one of the best players for West Tripura Titans, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 302 points in the last four games.
Five Must-Picks for USB-W vs WTT-W, Match 17
P Saha
I Jamatia
Mampi Debnath
Mitashree Debnath
S Roy
United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: A Das
Batters: S Roy, I Jamatia, R Saha
All-rounders: M Debnath, P Saha, A Das
Bowlers: B Das, M Debnath, T Saha, M Deb
United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Das
Batters: S Roy, I Jamatia, R Saha, N Sarkar
All-rounders: M Debnath, P Saha, A Das
Bowlers: M Debnath, T Saha, M Deb