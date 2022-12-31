USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 17

United South Blasters Women (USB-W) will take on West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in match 17 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Saturday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

United South Blasters have won none of their last five games, while West Tripura Titans have won two of their last four. United South Blasters will look to win the game, but West Tripura Titans are a better team and expected to prevail.

USB-W vs WTT-W Match Details

Match 17 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 31 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USB-W vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch conducive for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

USB-W vs WTT-W Form Guide

USB-W - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

WTT-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

USB-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XIs

USB-W

No major injury update

Anamika Das (wk), Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek (c), Asmika Murasingh, Pushpa Jamatia, Amrita Das, Pinki Paul, Ambesha Das, Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Mitashree Debnath

WTT-W

No major injury update

Megha Sarka (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), and Tanusree Sarkar

USB-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Das

Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Sarkar is another good pick.

Batters

I Jamatia

Jamatia and S Roy are the two best batter picks. R Saha is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

P Saha

Saha and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Debnath

The top bowler picks are M Debnath and T Saha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can also be expected to bowl at the death. M Deb is another good pick.

USB-W vs WTT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Saha

Saha is one of the best players for United South Blasters. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has earned 304 points in the last five games.

S Roy

Roy is one of the best players for West Tripura Titans, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 302 points in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for USB-W vs WTT-W, Match 17

P Saha

I Jamatia

Mampi Debnath

Mitashree Debnath

S Roy

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: S Roy, I Jamatia, R Saha

All-rounders: M Debnath, P Saha, A Das

Bowlers: B Das, M Debnath, T Saha, M Deb

United South Blasters Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: S Roy, I Jamatia, R Saha, N Sarkar

All-rounders: M Debnath, P Saha, A Das

Bowlers: M Debnath, T Saha, M Deb

