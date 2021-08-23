USCM vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 25 & 26 

USC Magdeburg will be up against Berlin International Cricket Academy in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Monday.

Led by Krishna Budireddy, USC Magdeburg will be making their ECS debut on Monday. The debutants have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will be hoping to spring a surprise or two in the ECS T10 Dresden. Berlin International Cricket Academy, on the other hand, have lost both their ECS T10 Dresden matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. They fell to a five-wicket defeat in their last game against Berlin CC.

USCM vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today

USCM

Krishna Budireddy (C), Rahul Movva, Ranadheer Podishetti, Masood Mohammed, Sahil Sethi, Hari Patel, Veer Akula, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Shafiq Gulzai, Vinod Reddy Budati, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (WK).

BICA XI

Arun Kumar (C & WK), Ketan Shetty, Abhilash Bharadwaj Shankar, Gurwinder Singh, Chanti Pasupuleti, Chandu Nagasai, Ravi Vanukuri, Sandan Chintanippu, Vaibhav Patil, Mukil Vannan, Kuldeep Singh.

Match Details

USCM vs BICA, Matches 25 & 26, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 23rd August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a sporting one with equal support for batsmen and bowlers. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Dresden matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 97 runs.

Wicketkeeper

Wicketkeeper

Veer Akula: Akula is a hard-hitting batter who can help you fetch healthy points in Monday's double-header. He is expected to open the innings for USC Magdeburg.

Batsmen

Vaibhav Patil: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Patil is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch points on the bowling front as well. He has picked up two wickets while scoring 14 runs in two ECS T10 Dresden matches.

Krishna Budireddy: The USC Magdeburg skipper is a quality player who can anchor the innings with the bat and can also bowl some clever wrist spin.

All-rounders

Sandan Chintanippu: Chintanippu is the leading wicket-taker for his side with three scalps in two matches. His exceptional bowling and batting talent makes him a reliable captaincy choice.

Kuldeep Singh: Singh has failed to impress fantasy players so far this season. But he is a genuine all-rounder who can prove to be a great differential pick today.

Bowlers

Chandu Nagasai: He has picked up two wickets in as many ECS T10 Dresden games this season. Placed at just eight credits, Nagasai could prove to be a great budget pick on Monday.

Shafiq Gulzai: The right-arm pacer is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals and is also capable of scoring some quickfire runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in USCM vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

Vaibhav Patil (BICA) - 106 points

Sandan Chintanippu (BICA) - 122 points

Krishna Budireddy (USCM) - N/A

Veer Akula (USCM) - N/A

Chandu Nagasai (BICA) - 94 points

Important Stats for USCM vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

Vaibhav Patil: 14 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 116.66 and ER - 7.00

Sandan Chintanippu: 12 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 130 and ER - 8.75

Krishna Budireddy: N/A

Ravi Vanukuri: 36 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 240.00 and ER - 8.00

Chandu Nagasai: 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 203.03 and ER - 5.25

Chanti Pasupuleti: 30 runs in 2 matches; SR - 115.38

USCM vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USCM vs BICA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Veer Akula, Krishna Budireddy, Rahul Movva, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Sandan Chintanippu, Kuldeep Singh, Shafiq Gulzai, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Vaibhav Patil. Vice-captain: Sandan Chintanippu.

USCM vs BICA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Veer Akula, Krishna Budireddy, Rahul Movva, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Sandan Chintanippu, Kuldeep Singh, Shafiq Gulzai, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Sandan Chintanippu. Vice-captain: Krishna Budireddy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar