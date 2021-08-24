USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 31 & 32

USC Magdeburg will lock horns with Britannia CC in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Tuesday.

USC Magdeburg have lost their first two ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost their last match to Berlin International Cricket Academy by eight wickets. Britannia CC, on the other hand, have won just one out of their four matches and are currently third in the Group B standings. They lost their last match against Berlin CC by five runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method.

USCM vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

USCM XI

Krishna Budireddy (C), Ranadheer Podishetti, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (WK), Girish Tangirala, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Sahil Sethi, Rahul Movva, Shafiq Gulzai, Raj Kumar, Rakesh Jogi, Hari Patel.

BRI XI

Rohit Singh (C), Vishal Panjwani, MD Nizamul Islam (WK), Faisal Qasim, Kashif Mahmood, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Himanshu Himansh, Sagar Kataria, Gurpreet Singh, Kumar Ghosh.

Match Details

USCM vs BRI, Matches 31 & 32, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 24th August 2021, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches, with the pacers expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 80 runs.

Today’s USCM vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sagar Kataria: Kataria hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Dresden so far. But he is a hard-hitting top-order batsman who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Vishal Panjwani: Panjwani has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 31 runs while also picking up four wickets in three matches.

Sreekanth Kunchapu: Kunchapu has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for USC Magdeburg in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 49 runs in two outings and is the leading run-scorer for his side this season.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh: Singh is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 100 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 294.11 and also picked up two wickets in three matches.

Faisal Qasim: Qasim has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 while also taking three wickets, including his best figures of 3/7, in three outings.

Bowlers

Himanshu Himansh: Himansh has bowled pretty well this season, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.00. He can also score some handy runs for his team lower down the order.

Sahil Sethi: Sethi has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches. He has taken a wicket while scoring 11 runs in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in USCM vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh (BRI) - 257 points

Vishal Panjwani (BRI) - 191 points

Faisal Qasim (BRI) - 154 points

Himanshu Himansh (BRI) - 152 points

Sreekanth Kunchapu (USCM) - 79 points

Important Stats for USCM vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 100 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 294.11 and ER - 11.00

Vishal Panjwani: 31 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 147.61 and ER - 7.60

Faisal Qasim: 28 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 155.55 and ER - 8.75

Himanshu Himansh: 10 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 7.00

Sreekanth Kunchapu: 49 runs in 2 matches; SR - 125.64

USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar Kataria, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Ranadheer Podishetti, Vishal Panjwani, Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim, Shafiq Gulzai, Krishna Budireddy, Waqas Virk, Sahil Sethi, Himanshu Himansh.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Vishal Panjwani.

USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vishal Panjwani, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim, Shafiq Gulzai, Krishna Budireddy, Waqas Virk, Hari Patel, Himanshu Himansh.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Krishna Budireddy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar