USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 22

The 13th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see the USC Magdeburg (USCM) square off against the BSV Britannia 1892 (BRI) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Friday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USCM vs BRI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The BSV Britannia 1892 have won their last two matches. The USC Magdeburg, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

USC Magdeburg will give it their all to win the match, but BSV Britannia 1892 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

USCM vs BRI Match Details

The 13th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 18 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 2.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USCM vs BRI, Match 13

Date and Time: August 18, 2023, 2.45 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between EIH and BCA, where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

USCM vs BRI Form Guide

USCM - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BRI - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

USCM vs BRI Probable Playing XI

USCM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ranadheer Podisehtti, Rakesh Jogi, Rahul Movva (c), Sai Jeevangekar (wk), Het Gandhi, Om Bhavsar, Harsha Tharla, Krishna Sankaramanchi, Karthik Alli, Vinod Budati, and Jaskaran Singh.

BRI Playing XI

No injury updates

Janpreet Singh, Barathvaaj Ganesan, Rohit Singh, Anirban Dan (wk), Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Waleed Ahmed (c), Himanshu Himanshu, Arjun Reddy, Gurpreet Singh, and Bharath Ravi.

USCM vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Jogi

R Jogi is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Dan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Gandhi

J Singh and H Gandhi are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. O Bhavsar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Choudary

R Singh and R Choudary are the two best all-rounders to choose for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Goyal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Virk

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Ahmed and W Virk. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Reddy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USCM vs BRI match captain and vice-captain choices

R Choudary

R Choudary will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has earned 207 points in the last three matches of the season.

H Gandhi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Gandhi your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 233 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for USCM vs BRI, Match 13

H Gandhi

J Singh

R Choudary

W Virk

S Goyal

USC Magdeburg vs BSV Britannia 1892 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

USC Magdeburg vs BSV Britannia 1892 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Jogi

Batters: J Singh, H Gandhi

All-rounders: R Singh, S Goyal, R Choudary, R Podishetti, G Singh

Bowlers: W Virk, W Ahmed, V Reddy

USC Magdeburg vs BSV Britannia 1892 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Jogi

Batters: J Singh, H Gandhi

All-rounders: R Singh, S Goyal, R Choudary, R Podishetti, G Singh, H Himanshu

Bowlers: W Virk, S Krishnatrey