USCM vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 13 and 14

USC Magdeburg (USCM) will take on RC Dresden (RCD) in the 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Wednesday (August 4).

USC Magdeburg have had a roller-coaster of a campaign so far. After four matches, they are fourth in the standings with two wins and two losses to their name. They have four points and a net run rate of +0.096.

RC Dresden have had a similar campaign although they are on top of the table. They, too, have won half of their matches and have three wins to their name from six encounters. RC Dresden have six points and a net run rate of +1.853.

USCM vs RCD Probable Playing 11 Today

USCM XI

Deepak Nandakumar, Farhad Billimoria, SaiVivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Manideep Allu, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Mick Murray, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri

RCD XI

Vikas Manjunatha, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Ijaz Ahmed, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Almas Tariq, Ganesh Patil

Match Details

USCM vs RCD, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 13 and 14

Date and Time: August 04, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s USCM vs RCD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Khan Yousefzai is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second highest scorer in the competition with 155 runs in six matches at an average of 31. He has also batted at a strike rate of 174.15.

Batters

S Kamboj is the highest scorer in the competition, having amassed 167 runs at a strike rate of 185.55 and at an average of 33.40. Kamboj has also taken four wickets and will be a great captaincy pick for your USCM vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Pal has claimed seven wickets and is expected to form a devastating partnership with B Zadran. He has bowled at a sensational average of 8.0 and has also scored 44 runs.

B Zadran is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 28 runs and has taken seven wickets at an average of 12.4. Zadran and Pal are the joint highest wicket-takers in the competition.

Bowlers

K Chandnani could prove to be another great addition to the bowling unit. He has taken six wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in USCM vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Kamboj (RCD) – 431 points

A Pal (RCD) – 330 points

B Zadran (RCD) – 324 points

M Khan Yousefzai (RCD) – 288 points

R Podishetti (USCM) – 250 points

Important stats for USCM vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Kamboj: 167 runs and four wickets

A Pal: 44 runs and seven wickets

B Zadran: 28 runs and seven wickets

M Khan Yousefzai: 155 runs

R Podishetti: 85 runs and three wickets

USCM vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Today

USCM vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, I Ahmad, G Tanirala, A Pal, B Zadran, R Podishetti, R Choudary Movva, K Chandnani, W Virk, S Gulzai

Captain: S Kamboj, Vice-Captain: A Pal

USCM vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, I Ahmad, G Tanirala, A Pal, B Zadran, R Podishetti, S Sethi, K Chandnani, W Virk, S Gulzai

Captain: B Zadran, Vice-Captain: R Podishetti

