USCM vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 35 and 36

USC Magdeburg will take on USG Chemnitz in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Wednesday.

USC Magdeburg have had a pretty forgettable ECS T10 Dresden campaign, having lost all four of their matches thus far. They are currently at the bottom of Group B. USG Chemnitz, meanwhile, are in a slightly better position than their upcoming opponents and are fourth in the standings. They will start as favorites today.

USCM vs USGC Probable Playing 11 Today

USCM XI

Krishna Budireddy (c), Sreekanth Kunchapu, Rahul Choudary Movva, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Raj Kumar, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar, Farhad Billimoria

USGC XI

Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Rohit Babbar, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (c), Sandeep Shivalinge-Gowda (wk), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Adith Narayanan, Tharun Ega

Match Details

USCM vs USGC, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 35 and 36

Date and Time: 25th August, 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden generally favors batters, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and control the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being 100 runs.

Today’s USCM vs USGC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Manoharan could prove to be a valuable addition to your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

V Soranganvi has been extremely good with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 72 runs while also picking up three wickets.

R Nagaraja is an aggressive batter and also a decent bowler. He should be considered as the captaincy choice for your USCM vs USGC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

A Andar can prove to be extremely dangerous with the ball and is also a handy lower-order batsman. He has scored 48 runs and taken two wickets in the ECS T10 Dresden so far.

Bowlers

S Seth has picked up four wickets in the last three ECS T10 Dresden matches and is expected to lead the line for his team once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in USCM vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

V Soraganvi (USGC) – 230 points

R Nagaraja (USGC) – 213 points

S Sethi (USCM) – 186 points

A Stanikzai (USGC) – 183 points

A Andar (USGC) – 182 points

Important stats for USCM vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

V Soraganvi: 72 runs and 3 wickets

R Nagaraja: 24 runs and 5 wickets

S Sethi: 4 wickets

A Stanikzai: 93 runs

A Andar: 48 runs and 2 wickets

USCM vs USGC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USCM vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Manoharan, V Soraganvi, R Nagaraja, A Stanizai, R Podishetti, A Andar, S Kusukuntla, S Sethi, A Narayanan, R Kumar, H Patel

Captain: A Andar. Vice-captain: R Nagaraja

USCM vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Manoharan, V Soraganvi, R Nagaraja, R Podishetti, R C Movva, A Andar, S Kusukuntla, S Kusukuntla, S Sethi, G Khan, A Narayanan, R Kumar

Captain: V Soraganvi. Vice-captain: R Podishetti

Edited by Samya Majumdar