USGC vs BCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 39 & 40

The USG Chemnitz (USGC) will be up against the Berlin Cricket Academy (BCA) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Thursday, August 11.

USG Chemnitz have won four out of their six ECS T10 matches and are currently second in the Group B points table. They lost their last game against Berlin CC by seven wickets. The Berlin Cricket Academy, on the other hand, have won five out of their six fixtures and find themselves atop the standings. They won their last match against Britannia CC by eight wickets.

USGC vs BCA Probable Playing 11 Today

USGC XI

Abdul Andar (C), Varun Soraganvi, Sandeep Gowda (WK), Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Sangeeth Udayan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Muhammad Suleman, Momand Ebadullah.

BCA XI

Mughil Viswanathan (C), Ehsanullah Aluzai, Shubham Patil (WK), Aashish, Sandan Chintanippu, Venkatesh Lakshminarayana, Jan Aluzai, Siva Rajendran, Mohammed Musthafa, Shiva Akkineni, Arshad Adil.

Match Details

USGC vs BCA, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 39 & 40

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 100 runs.

Today’s USGC vs BCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shubham Patil: Patil has been in brilliant form with the bat in the ECS T10 Dresden, scoring 150 runs at a strike rate of 170-plus in six matches. He is currently his side's leading run-scorer.

Batters

Jan Aluzai: Aluzai is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 66 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 212.90 in four matches.

Varun Soraganvi: Soraganvi hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 64 runs in six outings. Nonetheless, he is a quality top-order batter who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sandan Chintanippu: Chintanippu has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Dresden. In six matches, he has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 211.11 and picked up 11 wickets as well.

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla: Kusukuntla is currently the leading wicket-taker for USG Chemnitz with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in six matches.

Bowlers

Shiva Akkineni: Akkineni has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Momand Ebadullah: The left-arm fast bowler has failed to perform as per the expectations in the two ECS T10 Dresden matches he has played this season. But he is a quality player who will be looking forward to coming back stronger on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs BCA Dream11 prediction team

Sandan Chintanippu (BCA) - 574 points

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (USGC) - 441 points

Shubham Patil (BCA) - 352 points

Abdul Andar (USGC) - 322 points

Rajesh Nagaraja (USGC) - 314 points

Important Stats for USGC vs BCA Dream11 prediction team

Sandan Chintanippu: 76 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla: 6 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches

Shubham Patil: 150 runs in 6 matches; SR - 170.45

Abdul Andar: 93 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches

Rajesh Nagaraja: 103 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches

USGC vs BCA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USGC vs BCA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shubham Patil, Varun Soraganvi, Jan Aluzai, Mughil Viswanathan, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sandan Chintanippu, Mohammed Musthafa, Momand Ebadullah, Shiva Akkineni.

Captain: Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla. Vice-captain: Rajesh Nagaraja.

USGC vs BCA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopinath Manoharan, Shubham Patil, Varun Soraganvi, Jan Aluzai, Mughil Viswanathan, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sandan Chintanippu, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Mohammed Musthafa, Shiva Akkineni.

Captain: Sandan Chintanippu. Vice-captain: Rajesh Nagaraja.

