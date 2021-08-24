USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 29 & 30

The USG Chemnitz will be up against Berlin CC in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Tuesday.

USG Chemnitz have won one out of their two ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group B points table. They beat Britannia CC by four runs in their last match. Berlin CC, on the other hand, have won as many as four matches and are currently placed atop the Group B standings. They won their last ECS T10 Dresden match against Britannia CC by five runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method.

USGC vs BER Probable Playing 11 Today

USGC XI

Rajesh Nagaraja (C), Samad Stanikzai, Sandeep Gowda (WK), Gopinath Manoharan, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Momand Ebadullah, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Adith Narayanan.

BER XI

Awais Zafar (C), Rohit Grover, Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Nick Kraiger, Vimal Marripeddi, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Gaurav Kaduskar.

Match Details

USGC vs BER, Matches 29 & 30, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 24th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches. The batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and take full advantage of the overcast conditions. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 80 runs.

Today’s USGC vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gopinath Manoharan: Manoharan has been in decent form with the bat in the ECS T10 Dresden, scoring 29 runs at a strike rate of 170.58 in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Rohit Grover: Grover is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 106 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 203.84 in three matches.

Samad Stanikzai: Stanikzai has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for USG Chemnitz in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in two matches and could also play a big knock in Tuesday's double-header.

All-rounders

Vimal Marripeddi: Marripeddi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.00 in the only match he has played this season.

Imran Bukhari: Bukhari has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 while scoring eight runs. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nick Kraiger: Kraiger has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 78 runs and also taking five wickets in three outings.

Adith Narayanan: Narayanan has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Dresden, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 in two matches. He can take wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs BER Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kraiger (BER) - 290 points

Rohit Grover (BER) - 191 points

Vimal Marripeddi (BER) - 159 points

Samad Stanikzai (USGC) - 151 points

Imran Bukhari (BER) - 143 points

Important Stats for USGC vs BER Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kraiger: 78 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 132.20 and ER - 8.00

Rohit Grover: 106 runs in 3 matches; SR - 203.84

Samad Stanikzai: 84 runs in 2 matches; SR - 221.05

Varun Soraganvi: 42 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 0.00

Vimal Marripeddi: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.00

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopinath Manoharan, Samad Stanikzai, Rajesh Nagaraja, Rohit Grover, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Imran Bukhari, Vimal Marripeddi, Adith Narayanan, Awais Zafar, Nick Kraiger.

Captain: Nick Kraiger. Vice-captain: Samad Stanikzai.

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopinath Manoharan, Samad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Rohit Grover, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Imran Bukhari, Vimal Marripeddi, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Adith Narayanan, Momand Ebadullah, Nick Kraiger.

Captain: Nick Kraiger. Vice-captain: Varun Soraganvi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar