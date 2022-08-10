USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 35 & 36

USG Chemnitz (USGC) will lock horns with Berlin CC (BER) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Wednesday, August 10.

USG Chemnitz are sitting atop the Group B standings, having won all four of their ECS T10 Dresden games so far. They defeated BSV Britannia by nine wickets in their last match. Berlin CC, on the other hand, have won two out of their six fixtures and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against BSV Britannia by eight wickets.

USGC vs BER Probable Playing 11 Today

USGC XI

Sandeep Shivalingegowda (WK), Abdul Basir Andar (C), Gopinath Manoharan, Sahith Reddy, Sangeeth Udayan, Varun Soraganvi, Rajesh Nagaraja, Suleman Muhammad, Saeedullah Amarkheal, GN khan, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan.

BER

Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Sagar Kataria, Sahil Lal, Ata Ahmad, Jatinder Vashisht, Saddam Gill, Manish Tiwari, Imran Bukhari (C), Awais zafar, Karan Singh, Mohit Raheja.

Match Details

USGC vs BER, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 35 & 36

Date and Time: 10th August 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a sporting one. While the batters could struggle initially, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 94 runs.

Today’s USGC vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gopinath Manoharan: Manoharan has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 160.42 in four ECS T10 Dresden matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Sagar Kataria: Kataria is a reliable batter who has amassed 84 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in six matches.

Jatinder Vashisht: Vashisht is Berlin CC's leading run-scorer with 96 runs at a strike rate of 184.62 in six outings. He has also scalped three wickets.

All-rounders

Nick Kraiger: Kraiger has smashed 48 runs and picked up five wickets in four ECS T10 Dresden matches.

Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla: Kusukuntla has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 in four matches. He will look to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

Imran Bukhari: Bukhari will lead Berlin CC's bowling attack on Wednesday, having picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.42 in six matches.

Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan: Nambusubramaniyan has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 8.20 in three ECS T10 Dresden matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs BER Dream11 prediction team

Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla (USGC) - 365 points

Imran Bukhari (BER) - 310 points

Jatinder Vashisht (BER) - 304 points

Nick Kraiger (BER) - 252 points

Rajesh Nagaraja (USGC) - 245 points

Important Stats for USGC vs BER Dream11 prediction team

Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.13

Imran Bukhari: 8 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.42

Jatinder Vashisht: 96 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 184.62 and ER - 10.54

Nick Kraiger: 48 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 120.00 and ER - 6.57

Rajesh Nagaraja: 79 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 213.51 and ER - 9.29

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Sagar Kataria, Jatinder Vashisht, Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla, Rajesh Nagaraja, Saddam Gill, Nick Kraiger, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan.

Captain: Rajesh Nagaraja. Vice-captain: Nick Kraiger.

USGC vs BER Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhilash Anantharam, Varun Soraganvi, Sagar Kataria, Jatinder Vashisht, Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul-Basir Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja, Nick Kraiger, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan.

Captain: Sahith-Reddy Kusukuntla. Vice-captain: Abdul-Basir Andar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar