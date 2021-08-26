USGC vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 37 and 38

The USG Chemnitz will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Thursday.

With consecutive wins over USC Magdeburg, USG Chemnitz confirmed their slot in the ECS T10 Dresden quarter-finals. Berlin International Cricket Academy, meanwhile, lost both their games against Britannia CC by seven and eight wickets respectively and are fourth in Group B as things stand.

USGC vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today

USGC XI

Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (c), Ebadullah Momand, Sandeep Shivalinge-Gowda (wk), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Deep Prakash

BICA XI

Chanti Pasupuleti, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar (c), Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Sandan Chintanippu, Amar Shankarappa, Anilchandra Kavi, Chandu Nagasai, Ankur Dubey, Sampad Hota

Match Details

USGC vs BICA, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 37 and 38

Date and Time: 26th August, 2021, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden generally favors batters, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and control the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 100 runs.

Today’s USGC vs BICA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Kumar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

C Pasupuleti has done a wonderful job with the bat in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 159 runs in six matches at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 172.82.

R Nagaraja is an aggressive batter and also a decent bowler. He should be considered as the captaincy choice for your USGC vs BICA Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 59 runs while also picking up nine wickets in six ECS T10 Dresden matches.

All-rounder

A Andar can prove to be extremely dangerous with the ball and is also a handy lower-order batsman. He has scored 79 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

R Vanukuri is the Berlin International Cricket Academy's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Dresden, picking up nine scalps so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

R Nagaraja (USGC) – 433 points

R Vanukuri (BICA) – 421 points

A Andar (USGC) – 323 points

S Kusukuntla (USGC) – 268 points

C Nagasai (BICA) – 258 points

Important stats for USGC vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

R Nagaraja: 59 runs and 9 wickets

R Vanukuri: 47 runs and 9 wickets

A Andar: 79 runs and 4 wickets

S Kusukuntla: 6 wickets

A Stanikzai: 127 runs

USGC vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

USGC vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Kumar, R Nagaraja, R Vanukuri, C Pasupuleti, V Soraganvi, A Stanikzai, A Andar, S Kusukuntla, C Nagasai, S Amarkheal, G Singh

Captain: R Nagaraja. Vice-captain: R Vanukuri

USGC vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Kumar, R Nagaraja, R Vanukuri, C Pasupuleti, V Soraganvi, A Stanikzai, A Andar, S Kusukuntla, C Nagasai, S Amarkheal, G Singh

Captain: A Andar. Vice-captain: S Kusukuntla

