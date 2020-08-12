USGC vs BSVB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 13th, 2020

The opening ECS Dresden T10 fixture of the day will be contested between USG Chemnitz and BSV Britannia at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. USG Chemnitz have not had a good run in the league, winning only 2 out of the 6 games they have played.

The team's highest total this season is 93, and the fact that they have never crossed 100 could be a bit of a concern for them. Yet, one positive for USG is the form of their bowling attack which has combined well to pick up wickets every game and could pose a stiff challenge to their opposition

On the other hand, BSV Britannia have scored 100+ twice and have won all the games they have played up to date. Their bowlers have been excellent after being able to defend their totals and have even restricted their opponents to a below-par score several times. Thus, BSV look favourites to win the game.

Squads to choose from

USG Chemnitz

Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

Predicted Playing XIs

USG Chemnitz

Rajesh Nagaraja, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Arul Dinesh, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdul Basir and Sahith Reddy

BSV Britannia

Rohit Singh, Sanjish Giyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Faisal Khan, Zamir Haider, Waleed Ahmed, Hitesh Thakur, Gaurav Lohia, Mohit Negi and Vijay Lakshmanan

Match Details

Match: USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia

Date: 12th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batsmen and around 80-100 should be an ideal score on this pitch. The team batting first will have to put a good total on the board to make sure that it can be defended easily.

The pacers are expected to benefit more from the pitch than the spinners, given that the track has produced some swing over the duration of the tournament thus far.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sahith Reddy, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan and Gaurav Lohia.

Captain: Faisal Khan Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Moh, Waqas Virk, Sahith Reddy, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan and Waleed Ahmed.

Captain: Abdul Basir Vice-Captain: Waqas Virk