USGC vs FBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 21 and 22

USG Chemnitz (USGC) will take on Fuchse Berlin Lions (FBL) in the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Saturday. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Fuchse Berlin Lions will be looking to start strong after finishing last in the previous edition, losing seven of their eight games.

Meanwhile, USG Chemnitz had a satisfying result last time out but did not make the playoffs, finishing third in the 2021 season. They will look to capitalize this time around and start their season on a high note.

USGC vs FBL Probable Playing 11 Today

USGC XI

Gopinath Manoharan (wk), Roy Sibaji, Abishek Sahni, Anand Vishwam, Tharun Ega, Abdul Andar, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anurag Adiraju, Ebadullah Momand, Sahith Reddy, Arul Rubesh.

FBL XI

Ravidu Arumadura (wk), Indika Gunasekara, Stefane Siriwardana, Vinny Muruhesapillai, AB Gazizadeh, Imran Muhammad, Lukshan Perera, Nouman Stanikzai, Chamila Bandara, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku.

Match Details

USGC vs FBL, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 21 and 22

Date and Time: August 6, 2022, 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at Rugby Cricket Dresden is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Any score over 85 runs could be considered a par total.

Today’s USGC vs FBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gopinath Manoharan: Gopinath Manoharan struggled with the bat in the previous edition, scoring only 22 runs in four appearances and failing to reach double figures. He'll look to get back on track in the upcoming game.

Batters

Indika Gunasekara: Indika Gunasekara scored 50 runs off 28 balls in the previous edition against EIB at the same venue. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game due to his familiarity with the venue and ability.

All-rounders

AB Gazizadeh: He was brilliant with the bat in the previous edition for FBL, scoring 78 runs while taking two wickets at an economy rate of 11.67 in five games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. He's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-round skill set.

Bowler

Ganidu Arumadura: He was in good form with the ball the previous season, taking four wickets and scoring some valuable runs in the lower order for his side. This makes Ganidu a must-have for your USGC vs FBL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs FBL Dream11 prediction team

Ebadullah Momand (USGC)

Stefane Siriwardana (FBL)

Abishek Sahni (USGC)

Chamila Bandara (FBL)

Ananthu Ajikumar (USGC)

USGC vs FBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

USGC vs FBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopinath Manoharan, Roy Sibaji, Anand Vishwam, Indika Gunasekara, Tharun Ega, Abdul Andar, AB Gazizadeh, Lukshan Perera, Nouman Stanikzai, Chamila Bandara, Ananthu Ajikumar

Captain: AB Gazizadeh Vice-Captain: Tharun Ega

USGC vs FBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravidu Arumadura, Roy Sibaji, Abishek Sahni, Indika Gunasekara, Tharun Ega, Abdul Andar, AB Gazizadeh, Lukshan Perera, Nouman Stanikzai,Anurag Adiraju, Ananthu Ajikumar

Captain: Abishek Sahni Vice-Captain: Indika Gunasekara

