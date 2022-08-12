USGC vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Quarter-final 2

USG Chemnitz (USGC) will take on RC Dresden (RCD) in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday, August 12.

USG Chemnitz have had a good run in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 so far. With five wins and three losses, they finished second in Group B. Meanwhile, RC Dresden finished third in Group A with four wins and as many losses.

USGC vs RCD Probable Playing 11 today

USG Chemnitz: Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvo, Gopinath Manoharan, Sandeep Gowda (wk), Abdul Andar (c), Momand Ebadullah, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Sangeeth Udayan, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Arul Rubesh.

RC Dresden: Mustafa Khan (wk), Sandeep Kamboj (c), Azam Rajput, Faisal Qasim, Gulzar Rasool, Ijaz Ahmad, Amrit Pal, Belal Zadran, Kapil Chandnani, Tariq Almas, Karan Patil.

Match Details

USGC vs RCD, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter-final 2

Date & Time: August 12th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be in store today.

Today’s USGC vs RCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022, aggregating 204 runs at a strike rate of 171.42.

Batter

Sandeep Kamboj is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 208 runs at a strike rate of 179.31. He has also chipped in with four wickets.

All-rounder

Abdul Andar has been effective with both the bat and ball, smashing 102 runs at a strike rate of 178.92 and taking six wickets.

Bowler

Kapil Chandnani has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.43 in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in USGC vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Team

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD): 507 points

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (USGC): 447 points

Abdul Andar (USGC): 433 points

Amrit Pal (RCD): 418 points

Mustafa Khan (RCD): 379 points

Important stats for USGC vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Team

Sandeep Kamboj: 208 runs & 4 wickets

Amrit Pal: 62 runs & 9 wickets

Mustafa Khan: 204 runs

Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla: 11 wickets

Abdul Andar: 102 runs & 6 wickets

USGC vs RCD Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

Dream11 Team for USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Sangeeth Udayan, Ijaz Ahmad, Belal Zadran, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Amrit Pal, Kapil Chandnani, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan.

Captain: Sandeep Kamboj. Vice-captain: Abdul Andar.

Dream11 Team for USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Varun Soraganvo, Ijaz Ahmad, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja, Amrit Pal, Tariq Almas, Kapil Chandnani, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan.

Captain: Amrit Pal. Vice-captain: Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla.

Edited by Samya Majumdar