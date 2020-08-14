USGC vs RCD Dream11 team prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 updates for today's ECS T10 Dresden match - Aug 14th, 2020

The third-place playoff in the ECS T10 Dresden League pits USG Chemnitz up against RC Dresden at Ostrapark.

Both teams fell short in the semi-finals although they have enjoyed a successful campaign so far. While Chemnitz just about managed to sneak into the semis, Dresden won five out of nine games in the tournament.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw RC Dresden cruise to a massive win. However, it may not pan out the same way on Friday as Chemnitz have looked in good form ahead of this encounter.

All in all, a competitive clash is on the cards with either team looking to bow out of the competition with a win and a third-place finish under their belts.

Squads to choose from

USG Chemnitz

Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.

RC Dresden

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

Predicted Playing XIs

USG Chemnitz

A Stanikzai, G Manoharan, A Sahni, A Basir, R Nagaraja, V Soraganvi, S Reddy, S Shivalingegowda, A Dinesh, A Chougale, A Narayanan.

RC Dresden

V Nandakumar, S Kamboj, S Waqar, M Nizamul, G Rasool, S Khan, A Prakash, A Tariq, M Khan, S Subramaniam and K Chandnani.

Match Details

Match: RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz

Date: 14th August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dresden is a slow wicket with batsmen unable to get going from the word go. Also, variable bounce off the surface has been a worry for the batsmen as the bowlers have got some swing and turn as well. Wickets in hand will be critical as either side will be looking to bat first in this high-octane encounter.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

USGC vs RCD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan, A Stanikzai, S Waqar, G Manoharan, V Nandkumar, K Chandnani, A Basir, G Rasool, S Reddy, A Chougale and S Khan.

Captain: K Chandnani, Vice-Captain: S Waqar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shivalingegowda, A Stanikzai, S Waqar, G Manoharan, R Nagaraja, K Chandnani, A Basir, G Rasool, S Reddy, A Chougale and S Khan.

Captain: K Chandnani, Vice-Captain: A Basir.