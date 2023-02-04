USRC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 10

The United Services Recreation Club (USRC) will take on Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) in the 10th match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the USRC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction.

The two teams have had contrasting runs in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament so far. United Services Recreation Club have lost all three of their games so far and will be desperate to turn things around. The Hong Kong Cricket Club, on the other hand, have three wins in a row and have been in top form.

USRC vs HKCC Match Details, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

The 10th match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament between United Services Recreation Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club will be played on February 5 at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USRC vs HKCC, Match 10, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

Date & Time: February 5th 2023, 7 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

USRC vs HKCC Pitch Report

Two Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament matches have been played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap, with 139 and 235 being the two first-innings scores. While spinners might find some turn, pacers could also get some movement, especially with the new ball.

USRC vs HKCC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

United Services Recreation Club: L, L, L

Hong Kong Cricket Club: W, W, W

USRC vs HKCC Probable Playing 11 today

United Services Recreation Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

United Services Recreation Club Probable Playing XI: Imran Sharif, Muhammad Sardar, Ibrahim Amir, Akbar Khan, Waqas Khan, Suhaib Ahmad, Zakir Hayat, Sheryar Khan, Ali Mohammed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Shan Raja.

Hong Kong Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Wian van Zyl, Kinchit Shah (c), Ninad Shah, Raag Kapur, David Jacquier, Ayush Shukla, Adil Mehmood, Finn Ridley, Luke Jones.

Today’s USRC vs HKCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wian van Zyl (2 matches, 94 runs)

Wian van Zyl has been in good touch with the bat in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, having accumulated 94 runs in two games at a strike rate of 93.07.

Top Batter Pick

Nizakat Khan (2 matches, 87 runs, 1 wicket)

Nizakat Khan has amassed 87 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 93.55. He has also taken one wicket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Raag Kapur (3 matches, 88 runs, 3 wickets)

Raag Kapur has made solid all-round contributions in the tournament. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 88 runs while striking at 139.68 in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.96.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Ghazanfar (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Mohammad Ghazanfar has been bowling really well. The leg-spinner has taken four scalps in two matches at an economy rate of 3.75.

USRC vs HKCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Luke Jones (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Luke Jones has been in excellent form with the ball. The HKCC off-spinner has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.19.

Akbar Khan (3 matches, 93 runs, 4 wickets)

Akbar Khan has been effective with both the bat and ball in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament. He has scored 93 runs in three innings and picked up four wickets at an economy of 3.11.

5 Must-picks with player stats for USRC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Luke Jones 7 wickets in 3 matches Akbar Khan 93 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Raag Kapur 88 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Nizakat Khan 87 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Mohammad Ghazanfar 4 wickets in 2 matches

USRC vs HKCC match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who will be key. The likes of Kinchit Shah, Akbar Khan, Raag Kapur, and Luke Jones could be the ones to watch out for in the USRC vs HKCC game. Moreover, HKCC will start as the favorites so seven of their players can be picked in the Dream11 side.

USRC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wian van Zyl

Batters: Nizakat Khan, Zakir Hayat, Martin Coetzee

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Akbar Khan (vc), Raag Kapur, Luke Jones (c)

Bowlers: Adil Mehmood, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ali Mohammed

USRC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wian van Zyl

Batters: Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan (vc), Martin Coetzee

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Akbar Khan, Raag Kapur (c), Luke Jones, Shan Raja

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Finn Ridley

