USRC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 5

The fifth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see the United Services Recreation Club (USRC) squaring off against the Pakistan Association Cricket Club (PACC) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USRC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

United Services Recreation Club lost their last match against Kowloon Cricket Club by 55 runs. The Pakistan Association Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The United Services Recreation Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Pakistan Association Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

USRC vs PACC Match Details

The fifth match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on January 22 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USRC vs PACC, Match 5

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 6.30 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

USRC vs PACC Form Guide

USRC - L

PACC - L W

USRC vs PACC Probable Playing XI

USRC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umar Muhammad (wk), Ibrahim Amir, Waqas Khan, Shan Raja, Zakir Hayat, Muhammad Awais jr, Aftab Hussain, Waqar Dawood, Akbar Khan (c), Ali Mohammed, and Soban Muhammad.

PACC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Mohammad Rawaid Ehtesham, Haseeb Muhammad, Tanwir Afzal (c), Yasim Murtaza, Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Hassan Khan, and Nasrulla Rana.

USRC vs PACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Muhammad

U Muhammad is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Ali is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Hamed Khan

Hafeez Khan and Hamed Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Rawaid played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Afzal

Y Murtaza and T Afzal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mohammed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Muhammad and A Mohammed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USRC vs PACC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Afzal

T Afzal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 46 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

Y Murtaza

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Murtaza your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 24 runs and picked up five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for USRC vs PACC, Match 5

Y Murtaza

Hamed Khan

E Nawaz

A Khan

T Afzal

United Services Recreation Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Services Recreation Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: U Muhammad, Z Ali

Batters: Z Hayat, M Singh, A Hussain

All-rounders: I Amir, Y Murtaza, T Afzal

Bowlers: W Dawood, A Mohammed, E Nawaz

United Services Recreation Club vs Pakistan Association Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Muhammad

Batters: Hamed Khan, M Rawaid

All-rounders: I Amir, Y Murtaza, T Afzal, S Raja, A Khan

Bowlers: S Muhammad, A Mohammed, E Nawaz

