UT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Match 13

Uttarakhand will take on Delhi in the 13th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium in Gurgaon on Saturday.
Uttarakhand have played two matches so far but are yet to see the face of victory. As a result, they are lying at the bottom of the table after a couple of underwhelming performances. Meanwhile, Saurashtra have played twice and have won once. They are currently third in the standings.
UT vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today
UT XI
Saurabh Rawat (WK), Jay Bista, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela, Vijay Jethi, Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishraz, Akash Mandwaal, Nikhil Kohli, Ankit Manor
SAU XI
Himalaya Barad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya
Match Details
UT vs SAU, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Match 13
Date and Time: 6th November, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Stadium, Gurgaon
Pitch Report
The track at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface. Batters will find that the ball comes well on to the bat and it’ll be easier to score runs at this venue. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs while fast bowlers might find some assistance in the death overs.
Today’s UT vs SAU Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Saurabh Rawat could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
Jay Bista is the leading man with the bat for Uttarakhand. He was terrific for them last year and scored 217 runs at an average of 54.25. He also scored two half-centuries.
All-rounders
D Negi could prove to be a valuable all-round asset for Uttarakhand. The right-handed batter scored 21 runs in the last match. He can cause the opposition problems with his right-arm leg-break bowling.
Bowlers
Chetan Sakariya’s exploits with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 have marked a strong impression on everyone. Sakariya’s lengths and ability to outfox the opposition batters made him a lethal threat, especially towards the death overs. He will be an ideal captaincy choice for your UT vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Side.
Top 5 best players to pick in UT vs SAU Dream11 prediction team
Chetan Sakariya (SAU)
Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)
Mayank Mishra (UT)
Dikshanshu Negi (UT)
Jay Bista (UT)
Important stats for UT vs SAU Dream11 prediction team
Chetan Sakariya: 4 wickets
Jaydev Unadkat: 4 wickets
Mayank Mishra: 4 wickets
UT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rawat, R Bist, K Chandela, J Bista, A Vasavada, D Negi, C Jani, M Mishra, N Kohli, C Sakariya, J Unadkat
Captain: Chetan Sakariya, Vice-Captain: Jaydev Unadkat
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rawat, R Bist, K Chandela, J Bista, A Vasavada, D Negi, P Mankad, M Mishra, N Kohli, C Sakariya, J Unadkat
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Mayank Mishra, Vice-Captain: Dikshanshu Negi