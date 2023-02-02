UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Uttarakhand Women (UT-W) will take on Uttar Pradesh Women (UP-W) in the fourth quarter-final of the Women's One Day Trophy 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The two teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. It will be a knock-out and they need to be at their best in their very first outing. Both teams will look to win the match and make their way to the semi-finals of the tournament.

UT-W vs UP-W, Match Details

The 4th Quarterfinal match of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2023 between Uttarakhand Women and Uttar Pradesh Women will be played on February 2, 2023, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UT-W vs UP-W, Senior Women's One Day Trophy

Date & Time: February 2, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

UT-W vs UP-W, Pitch Report

Only one match has been played at the stadium in the tournament so far. The pitch has been good for bowling and the batters will find it difficult to score runs. A low scoring thriller is on the cards.

UT-W vs UP-W Form Guide

Uttarakhand Women: Will be playing their first match in the tournament

Uttar Pradesh Women: Will be playing their first match in the tournament

UT-W vs UP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Uttarakhand Womens Team News

No major injury concerns.

Uttarakhand Probable Playing XI

Kanchan Parihar (wk), Punam Raut, Reena Jindal, Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Ritika Pal, Rahda Chand, Mansi Joshi, Sarika Koli, Ekta Bisht, Anjali Kathait, and Pooja Raj.

Uttar Pradesh Womens Team News

No major injury concerns.

Uttar Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Sweta Verma (wk), Muskan Malik, Varnika Singh, Ekta Singh, Ayushi Srivastava, Nishu Chaudhary, Arushi Goel, Arju Singh, Rashi Kanojiya-I, Shilpi Yadav, and Tanu Kala.

UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sweta Verma

Sweta Verma will be playing in the top order of Uttar Pradesh. Her ability to give solid starts to the team makes her a very crucial pick for the match.

Batter

Punam Raut

Punam Raut has experience of playing international cricket under her belt. Raut is expected to give her team a solid and stable start. She will be a key pick in this match.

All-rounder

Nishu Chaudhary

Nishu Chaudhary has the ability to be a strong finisher in the lower-middle order. She can also be a really useful bowler for the team. Her presence in the fantasy XIs provides great dynamism in the contests.

Bowler

Ekta Bisht

Ekta Bisht has served India as a spinner for a long time. She will use the experience to give her team an advantage in the middle overs of the match. Bisht is going to be a very important pick in the match.

UT-W vs UP-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Punam Raut

Punam Raut will be a very important batter for her team. Her consistency and ability to give stable starts to the team make her a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nishu Chaudhary

Nishu Chaudhary will be a very important pick for the match. She has the ability to score runs and also impact the match by picking up crucial wickets. This makes Nishu a very good point multiplier in this match.

Five Must-picks with player stats for UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Punam Raut

Sweta Verma

Nishu Chaudhary

Radha Chand

Ekta Bisht

UT-W vs UP-W match expert tips

The pitch at the JSCA International Sports Complex will be difficult to score runs on. It will be especially favorable for the slower bowlers, so an eleven where more players can roll their arms over will be ideal.

UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Verma

Batters: P Raut, M Malik

All-rounders: M Joshi, A Goel, N Chaudhary, R Chand

Bowlers: E Bisht, S Yadav, P Raj, R Kanojiya-I

UT-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Verma

Batters: P Raut, M Malik

All-rounders: M Joshi, A Goel, N Chaudhary, R Chand

Bowlers: E Bisht, S Yadav, P Raj, R Kanojiya-I

