UTI vs SET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Houston Open T20 match – June 23, 2023

Match number 18 of the 2023 Houston Open T20 competition will see Unique Tigers come head-to-head with Seattle Thunderbolts on June 23 (1 am IST) at Prairie View Complex in Texas. Both teams will be looking to kickstart their journey with a memorable win on the board.

This match promises to be an exciting one as both teams will feature a mix of youth and experience who will clash to make their presence felt in the early stages of the tournament.

As we approach this crucial encounter, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the second HOS vs KIN Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Hanchard Hamilton (UTI) - 9 credits

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has a prolific T20 record. In 12 T20 innings, he averages over 50 and bats with a very impressive strike rate of 130.04. In Minor League Cricket, he has smashed two half-century scores and four 25-plus scores.

Hanchard can surely become a threat once he gets going with the bat. Hence, we highly recommend you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your UTI vs SET Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Rishi Bhardwaj-I (SET) - 7 credits

Bhardwaj has a phenomenal record in some of the US’s domestic T20 leagues. In Minor League Cricket, he has scored 610 runs at a formidable average of 25.42 which includes four 50-plus scores. He also managed to achieve his best individual score of 66 and his record in other domestic T20 competitions is nothing short of outstanding.

Bhardwaj comes with a lot of experience under his belt and deserves a chance in your UTI vs SET Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

#1 Harsh Thaker (SET) - 8.5 credits

Harsh is a crafty off-spin bowling all-rounder who has represented the Canadian cricket team at the highest level. The 26-year-old youngster has picked up nine wickets at a remarkable average of 28 which includes his four-wicket haul of 4/20. Besides, he bowls with a very decent economy rate of 6.31 and has a killer strike rate of 27.3.

And with the bat in hand, he averages 26.16 and bats with an explosive strike rate of very close to 150. Taking his all-round skills into consideration, Harsh should surely be the man to watch out for as the captain or vice-captain in your UTI vs SET Dream11 prediction match.

