UTL vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for APL T20, Match 5

The fifth match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 2022 will see the Uttarandhra Lions (UTL) take on the Bezawada Tigers (BZW) at the Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Friday, July 8.

The Uttarandhra Lions started their campaign with a big win over Rayalaseema, with their bowling attack coming up with the goods. However, the Lions are now up against a strong Bezawada Tigers side that comprises the likes of Ricky Bhui and Bandaru Ayyappa. They also began their campaign with a win against the Vizag Warriors and will be keen to sustain their unbeaten start. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Vishakapatnam.

UTL vs BZW Probable Playing 11 Today

UTL XI

Gulfaam Saleh, C Kranthi Kumar, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Gutta Rohit, Ahitesh Varma, Shoaib Md Khan (c), Vijaya Sai Koushik, Mohammad Rafi, Yarragunta Pramod, Kaldhi Kumar and Kothakoona Lakshman.

BZW XI

Ricky Bhui (c), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan and Kavuri Sai Teja.

Match Details

UTL vs BZW, APL T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 8th July 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakapatnam

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out a bit, making it more favorable for batting. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's UTL vs BZW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanaboyina Tarun: Sanaboyina Tarun had a decent outing in the previous game, but couldn't convert his start into a big one. He looks technically sound and can clear the boundary at will. With his wicketkeeping skills also bound to come into play, Tarun is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ricky Bhui: Ricky Bhui is a talented batter who has been a consistent performer for the Andhra Ranji team for quite some time now. The former U-19 star is known for his ability to score big runs and showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game. With Bhui due a big one, he is a must-have in your UTL vs BZW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shoaib Md Khan: While Shoaib Md Khan didn't have much to do with the bat, he had already done the damage with the ball for the Lions. Shoaib put in an economical spell, conceding just 18 runs and picking up a couple of wickets. Given his form and experience, Shoaib should be a good addition to your UTL vs BZW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bandaru Ayyappa: Bandaru Ayyappa put in a decent performance for the Tigers in their opening encounter, conceding just 23 runs and taking a wicket. Ayyappa, like Bhui and Shoaib, has been part of the state team and has even spent time in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals. Given his ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay and death overs, he is a good addition to your UTL vs BZW Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in UTL vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Md Khan (UTL)

Ahitesh Varma (UTL)

Bodapati Sumanth (BZW)

Important stats for UTL vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

Gulfaam Saleh - 30(22) vs Rayalaseema Kings in APL T20 2022, Match 2

Ahitesh Varma - 2/18 vs Rayalaseema Kings in APL T20 2022, Match 2

Ricky Bhui - 40(20) vs Vizag Warriors in APL T20 2022, Match 4

UTL vs BZW Dream11 Prediction Today (APL T20 2022)

UTL vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Tarun, B Sumanth, R Bhui, C Kranthi Kumar, G Rohit, S Md Khan, M Golamaru, V Sai Koushik, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul and U Varma.

Captain: R Bhui. Vice-captain: S Md Khan.

UTL vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Tarun, M Kumar, R Bhui, C Kranthi Kumar, G Saleh, S Md Khan, M Golamaru, M Rafi, B Ayyappa, K Sai Teja and U Varma.

Captain: M Kumar. Vice-captain: S Md Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far