UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 2

The Uttarandhra Lions (UTL) will take on the Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) in the second match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Wednesday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Both teams are heavyweights to win the trophy as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players. They will be playing their first match of the tournament and will look forward to winning it.

The Uttarandhra Lions will give it their all to win the match and take the lead in the tournament, but the Rayalaseema Kings are expected to win the match.

UTL vs RYLS Probable Playing XI

UTL Playing XI

KS Bharat (wk), S Tarun, C Kranthi, G Rohit, N Dattatreya, V Sai Koushik, S Khan, S Noor, K Kumar, D Swaroop, Y Pramod

RYLS Playing XI

KN Prudhvi (wk), S Rasheed, G Jayavardhan, T Vamsi, A Reddy, B Vinay, J Durgakumar, G Reddy, Y Reddy, V Srikanth, B Santosh

Match Details

UTL vs RYLS, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 2

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The third T20I of the five-match series between South Africa and India was played at this ground. The Indian team successfully defended 179 runs, restricting the Proteas to 131.

The wicket tends to get slower as the game progresses and the slower bowlers will be effective in the second half of the game. The team winning the toss will like to bat first here.

UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KS Bharat, who was part of India's Test squad, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. KN Prudhvi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

G Rohit and G Jayavardhan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Rasheed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

V Sai Koushik and J Durgakumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Vinay is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Santosh and V Srikanth. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in UTL vs RYLS Dream11 prediction team

KS Bharat (UTL)

V Sai Koushik (UTL)

J Durgakumar (RYLS)

Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: KS Bharat, G Jayavardhan, G Rohit, S Rasheed, S Khan, B Vinay, V Sai Koushik, J Durgakumar, V Srikanth, Y Reddy, K Kumar

Captain: KS Bharat Vice Captain: B Vinay

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: KS Bharat, KN Prudhvi, G Jayavardhan, A Reddy, S Rasheed, S Khan, V Sai Koushik, J Durgakumar, V Srikanth, B Santosh, K Kumar

Captain: J Durgakumar Vice Captain: KS Bharat

