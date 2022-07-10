UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for APL T20, Match 9

The Uttarandhra Lions (UTL) will take on the Vizag Warriors in the ninth match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 2022 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, July 9.

The Uttarandhra Lions have played three matches in the tournament so far, returning with one win, one loss and one no-result. The Vizag Warriors, on the other hand, have played only two games, winning and losing one apiece.

UTL vs VZW Probable Playing 11 today

Uttarandhra Lions: Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Gutta Rohit, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Vijaya Sai Koushik, Shoaib Md Khan (c), Mohammad Rafi, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar, Y Pramod, Uddaraju Varma, Kothakoona Lakshman.

Vizag Warriors: Uppara Girinath (wk), Karan Shinde, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Ashwin Hebbar (c), PP Manohar, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Midde Anjaneyulu, Naren Reddy, Vinukonda Venu, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Karthik Raman.

Match Details

UTL vs VZW, 9th Match, APL T20 2022

Date & Time: July 10th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, with rain around, there could be some movement available for the pacers.

Today’s UTL vs VZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Uppara Girinath has looked in good touch with the bat in the APL T20 2022, scoring 53 runs in two innings.

Batter

Gulfaam Saleh smashed 30 off 22 balls in the first game, with his knock comprising two fours and as many sixes.

All-rounders

Ashwin Hebbar is the APL T20 2022's second-highest run-scorer with 78 runs at a strike rate of 141.82.

Shoaib Md Khan has bowled superbly, taking five wickets so far. He can also be effective with the bat.

Bowler

Kaldhi Ajay Kumar bowled magnificently in the first game, returning with figures of 3-1-5-2.

Top 5 best players to pick in UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Team

Shoaib Md Khan (UTL): 203 points

Midde Anjaneyulu (VZW): 129 points

Ashwin Hebbar (VZW): 126 points

Uppara Girinath (VZW): 111 points

Kaldhi Ajay Kumar (UTL): 80 points

Important stats for UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Team

Ashwin Hebbar: 78 runs

Uppara Girinath: 53 runs

Midde Anjaneyulu: 3 wickets

Shoaib Md Khan: 19 runs & 5 wickets

Kaldhi Ajay Kumar: 2 wickets

UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction (APL T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Uttarandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Uppara Girinath, Karan Shinde, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Ashwin Hebbar, Shoaib Md Khan, PP Manohar, Midde Anjaneyulu, Naren Reddy, Uddaraju Varma, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Ashwin Hebbar. Vice-captain: Shoaib Md Khan.

Dream11 Team for Uttarandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uppara Girinath, Sanaboyina Tarun, Karan Shinde, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Ashwin Hebbar, Shoaib Md Khan, Midde Anjaneyulu, Karthik Raman, Uddaraju Varma, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Midde Anjaneyulu. Vice-captain: Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.

