UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for APL T20, Match 9

The Uttarandhra Lions (UTL) will take on the Vizag Warriors in the ninth match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 2022 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, July 9.
The Uttarandhra Lions have played three matches in the tournament so far, returning with one win, one loss and one no-result. The Vizag Warriors, on the other hand, have played only two games, winning and losing one apiece.
UTL vs VZW Probable Playing 11 today
Uttarandhra Lions: Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Gutta Rohit, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Vijaya Sai Koushik, Shoaib Md Khan (c), Mohammad Rafi, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar, Y Pramod, Uddaraju Varma, Kothakoona Lakshman.
Vizag Warriors: Uppara Girinath (wk), Karan Shinde, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Ashwin Hebbar (c), PP Manohar, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Midde Anjaneyulu, Naren Reddy, Vinukonda Venu, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Karthik Raman.
Match Details
UTL vs VZW, 9th Match, APL T20 2022
Date & Time: July 10th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, with rain around, there could be some movement available for the pacers.
Today’s UTL vs VZW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Uppara Girinath has looked in good touch with the bat in the APL T20 2022, scoring 53 runs in two innings.
Batter
Gulfaam Saleh smashed 30 off 22 balls in the first game, with his knock comprising two fours and as many sixes.
All-rounders
Ashwin Hebbar is the APL T20 2022's second-highest run-scorer with 78 runs at a strike rate of 141.82.
Shoaib Md Khan has bowled superbly, taking five wickets so far. He can also be effective with the bat.
Bowler
Kaldhi Ajay Kumar bowled magnificently in the first game, returning with figures of 3-1-5-2.
Top 5 best players to pick in UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Team
Shoaib Md Khan (UTL): 203 points
Midde Anjaneyulu (VZW): 129 points
Ashwin Hebbar (VZW): 126 points
Uppara Girinath (VZW): 111 points
Kaldhi Ajay Kumar (UTL): 80 points
Important stats for UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Team
Ashwin Hebbar: 78 runs
Uppara Girinath: 53 runs
Midde Anjaneyulu: 3 wickets
Shoaib Md Khan: 19 runs & 5 wickets
Kaldhi Ajay Kumar: 2 wickets
UTL vs VZW Dream11 Prediction (APL T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Uppara Girinath, Karan Shinde, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Ashwin Hebbar, Shoaib Md Khan, PP Manohar, Midde Anjaneyulu, Naren Reddy, Uddaraju Varma, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.
Captain: Ashwin Hebbar. Vice-captain: Shoaib Md Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uppara Girinath, Sanaboyina Tarun, Karan Shinde, C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Ashwin Hebbar, Shoaib Md Khan, Midde Anjaneyulu, Karthik Raman, Uddaraju Varma, Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.
Captain: Midde Anjaneyulu. Vice-captain: Kaldhi Ajay Kumar.