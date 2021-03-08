UP vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-final Match – Mar 09, 2021

Quarter-final number three in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 will see Uttar Pradesh take on Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have had a solid run in this tournament so far, which is highlighted by the fact that both sides have lost just one game each.

Uttar Pradesh started with a convincing win over Karnataka before they went down in a close game against Kerala.

However, since then they have produced some clinical performances and recorded huge wins. They finished second in Group C and earned direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, despite winning four out of their five games in the group stages, Delhi had to qualify through a preliminary quarter-final against Uttarakhand.

They were behind in the game but Anuj Rawat and skipper Pradeep Sangwan scripted a stunning comeback to help Delhi recover from 146 for 6 and hunt down 288.

Thus, the Pradeep Sangwan-led side will be high on confidence and might start as slight favorites going into this knockout fixture.

Squads to choose from

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg (c), Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vision Panchal, Siddhant Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand

Predicted Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg (c), Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini/Kartik Tyagi

Delhi: Dhruv Shorey, Manjot Kalra, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya

Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi

Date: March 8, 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has something in it for everybody. The bounce is usually pretty good and the batters can play through the line.

With this being an early morning start, there might be some movement with the new ball for the fast bowlers. Meanwhile, the spinners might extract some turn as well.

Overall, it is likely to be a good track and a score of around 280-290 could well be par on this surface.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (UP vs DEL)

Dream11 Team for Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi - Vijay Hazare Trophy 3rd Quarter-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Shorey, Akshdeep Nath, Karan Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Nitish Rana Vice-captain: Akshdeep Nath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upendra Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kshitiz Sharma, Himmat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Lalit Yadav Vice-captain: Priyam Garg