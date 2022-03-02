VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 13

V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) will take on the Calpe Giants (CAG) in Group D's 13th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.
V.O.C. Rotterdam have had an inconsistent start to their ECL T10 campaign. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently third in the standings. The Calpe Giants, meanwhile, are yet to get off the mark in the ECL T10, losing three in three. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.
VOC vs CAG Probable Playing 11 today
V.O.C. Rotterdam: Arnav Jain, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Burhan Niaz, Pierce Fletcher (c), Ayaz Durrani, David Mullett (wk), Siebe van Wingerden, Rohan Malik, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya
Calpe Giants: Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin (c), Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Harry Scott, Dave Barley, Joseph Marples, Zachary Simpson, Michael Kelly, Luke Collado (wk)
Match Details
VOC vs CAG, ECL T10, Group D, 13th Match
Date & Time: March 2nd 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.
Today’s VOC vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
David Mullett can chip in with some handy runs and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Louis Bruce has been in fine form with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring 103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187.27. He also has one wicket to his name.
All-rounder
Arnav Jain has returned with seven wickets in four games in addition to managing 52 runs with the bat.
Bowler
Ramie Upadhyaya has bowled really well in the ECL T10, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 6.42.
Top 5 best players to pick in VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team
Arnav Jain (VOC): 307 points
Tim de Kok (VOC): 210 points
Louis Bruce (CAG): 207 points
Jelte Schoonheim (VOC): 175 points
Marc Gouws (CAG): 132 points
Important stats for VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team
Arnav Jain: 52 runs & 7 wickets
Tim de Kok: 108 runs
Louis Bruce: 103 runs & 1 wicket
VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullett, Tim de Kok, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Arnav Jain, Marc Gouws, Ramie Upadhyaya, Samarth Bodha, Michael Kelly
Captain: Arnav Jain. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Mullett, Tim de Kok, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Ramie Upadhyaya, Samarth Bodha, Siebe van Wingerden
Captain: Jelte Schoonheim. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.