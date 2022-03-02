VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 13

V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) will take on the Calpe Giants (CAG) in Group D's 13th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

V.O.C. Rotterdam have had an inconsistent start to their ECL T10 campaign. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently third in the standings. The Calpe Giants, meanwhile, are yet to get off the mark in the ECL T10, losing three in three. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

VOC vs CAG Probable Playing 11 today

V.O.C. Rotterdam: Arnav Jain, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Burhan Niaz, Pierce Fletcher (c), Ayaz Durrani, David Mullett (wk), Siebe van Wingerden, Rohan Malik, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya

Calpe Giants: Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin (c), Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Harry Scott, Dave Barley, Joseph Marples, Zachary Simpson, Michael Kelly, Luke Collado (wk)

Match Details

VOC vs CAG, ECL T10, Group D, 13th Match

Date & Time: March 2nd 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s VOC vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Mullett can chip in with some handy runs and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Louis Bruce has been in fine form with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring 103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187.27. He also has one wicket to his name.

All-rounder

Arnav Jain has returned with seven wickets in four games in addition to managing 52 runs with the bat.

Bowler

Ramie Upadhyaya has bowled really well in the ECL T10, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 6.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team

Arnav Jain (VOC): 307 points

Tim de Kok (VOC): 210 points

Louis Bruce (CAG): 207 points

Jelte Schoonheim (VOC): 175 points

Marc Gouws (CAG): 132 points

Important stats for VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team

Arnav Jain: 52 runs & 7 wickets

Tim de Kok: 108 runs

Louis Bruce: 103 runs & 1 wicket

VOC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Calpe Giants - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullett, Tim de Kok, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Arnav Jain, Marc Gouws, Ramie Upadhyaya, Samarth Bodha, Michael Kelly

Captain: Arnav Jain. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

Dream11 Team for V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Calpe Giants - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Mullett, Tim de Kok, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Ramie Upadhyaya, Samarth Bodha, Siebe van Wingerden

Captain: Jelte Schoonheim. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar