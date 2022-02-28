VOC vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Group D Match 3

V.O.C. Rotterdam will take on Malta Super Kings in match number three of Group D of the European Cricket League 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama on Monday.
This will be the second game of the day for V.O.C. Rotterdam, while this will be the first of the season for Malta Super Kings. V.O.C. Rotterdam are one of the most successful sides on the Netherlands cricketing circuit. Meanwhile, Malta Super Kings won ECS Malta 2021.
VOC vs MSK Probable Playing 11 today
V.O.C. Rotterdam: Pierce Fletcher, Rohan Malik, Tim de Kock, Jelte Schoonheim, David Mullet (wk), Burhan Niaz, Arnav Jain, Siebe van Wingerden, Ramie Upadhyaya, Bart Ruyters, Mohammad Durrani
Malta Super Kings: Sumair Khan, Waseem Abbas, Bikram Arora (c), Ashok Bishnoi, Varun Prasath, Aaftab Khan (wk), Justin Shaju, Amar Sharma, Ihtisham Ishaq, Fanyan Mughal, Yash Singh
Match Details
Match: VOC vs MSK
Date & Time: February 28th 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected from this game as another batting beauty is expected to be dished out.
Today’s VOC vs MSK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
David Mullet is usually safe behind the stumps and can contribute nicely with the bat too.
Batters
Bikram Arora has amassed 365 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike-rate of 163.67 in his ECS career.
All-rounders
Varun Prasath can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 520 runs and has taken 16 wickets with the ball in ECS cricket.
Pierce Fletcher has the ability to contribute effectively with both bat and ball. He will be a key player for VOC.
Bowlers
Justin Shaju is an experienced bowler and has played 25 games in the ECN tournaments. He has taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.82.
Top 5 best players to pick in VOC vs MSK Dream11 Prediction Team
Varun Prasath (MSK)
Pierce Fletcher (VOC)
Jelte Schoonheim (VOC)
Bikram Arora (MSK)
Justin Shaju (MSK)
VOC vs MSK Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullet, Sumair Khan, Bikram Arora, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Ramie Upadhyaya, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi
Captain: Varun Prasath Vice-captain: Pierce Fletcher
Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Mullet, Sumair Khan, Bikram Arora, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Ramie Upadhyaya, Justin Shaju, Ihtisham Ishaq
Captain: Bikram Arora Vice-captain: Jelte Schoonheim