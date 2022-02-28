VOC vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Group D Match 3

V.O.C. Rotterdam will take on Malta Super Kings in match number three of Group D of the European Cricket League 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama on Monday.

This will be the second game of the day for V.O.C. Rotterdam, while this will be the first of the season for Malta Super Kings. V.O.C. Rotterdam are one of the most successful sides on the Netherlands cricketing circuit. Meanwhile, Malta Super Kings won ECS Malta 2021.

VOC vs MSK Probable Playing 11 today

V.O.C. Rotterdam: Pierce Fletcher, Rohan Malik, Tim de Kock, Jelte Schoonheim, David Mullet (wk), Burhan Niaz, Arnav Jain, Siebe van Wingerden, Ramie Upadhyaya, Bart Ruyters, Mohammad Durrani

Malta Super Kings: Sumair Khan, Waseem Abbas, Bikram Arora (c), Ashok Bishnoi, Varun Prasath, Aaftab Khan (wk), Justin Shaju, Amar Sharma, Ihtisham Ishaq, Fanyan Mughal, Yash Singh

Match Details

Match: VOC vs MSK

Date & Time: February 28th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected from this game as another batting beauty is expected to be dished out.

Today’s VOC vs MSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Mullet is usually safe behind the stumps and can contribute nicely with the bat too.

Batters

Bikram Arora has amassed 365 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike-rate of 163.67 in his ECS career.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 520 runs and has taken 16 wickets with the ball in ECS cricket.

Pierce Fletcher has the ability to contribute effectively with both bat and ball. He will be a key player for VOC.

Bowlers

Justin Shaju is an experienced bowler and has played 25 games in the ECN tournaments. He has taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.82.

Top 5 best players to pick in VOC vs MSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Varun Prasath (MSK)

Pierce Fletcher (VOC)

Jelte Schoonheim (VOC)

Bikram Arora (MSK)

Justin Shaju (MSK)

VOC vs MSK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Malta Super Kings - Group D Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullet, Sumair Khan, Bikram Arora, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Ramie Upadhyaya, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi

Captain: Varun Prasath Vice-captain: Pierce Fletcher

Dream11 Team for V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Malta Super Kings - Group D Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Mullet, Sumair Khan, Bikram Arora, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Ramie Upadhyaya, Justin Shaju, Ihtisham Ishaq

Captain: Bikram Arora Vice-captain: Jelte Schoonheim

