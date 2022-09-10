VAN vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 5

Vanuatu (VAN) will lock horns with Cook Islands (CK) in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VAN vs CK Dream11 prediction.

Cook Islands have had a nightmare season so far, losing two consecutive games. Although they have some notable names in their lineup, like Cory Dickson and Ma'ara Ave, they are still struggling.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu are having a good tournament, winning two games in a row. They lead the points table with four points and are clear favorites to win, as they have players like Nalin Nipiko and Patrick Matautaava in their ranks who have consistently performed well.

VAN vs CK Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The fifth match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Vanuatu and Cook Islands will be played on September 11 at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 am IST.

Match: VAN vs CK, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 5

Date & Time: September 11, 2022, 4.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: FanCode

VAN vs CK Pitch Report

The Independence Park Venue's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 174 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 5

Matches Won by team bowling first: 0

Average 1st innings score: 174

Average 2nd innings score: 145

VAN vs CK Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Vanuatu: WW

Cook Islands: LL

VAN vs CK Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury news.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsinh Nalisa, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

Cook Islands Team News

No major injury news.

Cook Islands Probable Playing XI

Ma'ara Ave (c), Hayden Dickson, Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Davis Teinaki, Liam Denny, Benjamin Vakatini, Tomakanute Ritawa, Glenn Miller (wk), Tomasi Vanuarua.

VAN vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jarryd Allan (30 runs in 2 Matches, S.R: 103.45)

Jarryd Allan will be a good pick for the wicket-keeper position and has scored 30 runs before not being given a chance to bat in the second match.

Top Batter Pick

Maara Ave (59 runs & 2 wickets in two matches, S.R: 132.65)

Ave has been one of the most important players for the Cook Islands. He did, however, score 31 runs off 17 deliveries while taking two wickets in his previous outing and will look to build on that performance in upcoming matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Patrick Matautaava (25 runs & four wickets in two matches, Average: 9.25)

Matautaava was outstanding with both bat and ball in both of VAN's games. He scored 25 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.28 in two games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. Matautaava's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-round skill set.

Top Bowler Pick

Cory Dickson (Three wickets in two matches, Average: 18.33)

Dickson is an experienced bowler with plenty of local league experience. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.87 in two matches and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

VAN vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

Nalin Nipiko

Nalin is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He currently leads the most runs chart with 113 runs at an excellent average of 113.00, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Joshua Rasu

Rasu is a must-have bowling all-rounder in your fantasy team, scoring nine runs and taking four wickets at an impressive average of 10.75 in two games. That makes him a valuable addition and an excellent candidate for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for VAN vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tomasi Vanuarua Three wickets in two games Apolinaire Stephen Two wickets in one game Darren Wotu Two wickets in two games William Nalisa Two wickets in two games Hayden Dickson 65 runs in two games

VAN vs CK match expert tips 5th match

Rival Samson is a fantastic bowler who has made an early impression in the tournament. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 9.25 in two games, making him a player to watch out for in today's game.

VAN vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5th, Head To Head League

VAN vs CK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Miller

Batters: Ma'ara Ave, Hayden Dickson, Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava

Bowlers: Cory Dickson, Tomasi Vanuarua, Rival Samson

VAN vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5th, Grand League

VAN vs CK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan

Batters: Ma'ara Ave, Hayden Dickson, Andrew Mansale, Aue Parima

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava

Bowlers: Cory Dickson, Tomasi Vanuarua, Rival Samson

