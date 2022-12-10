VAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 41

Vanuatu will be up against Denmark in the 41st match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, December 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Vanuatu have won only three out of their 13 matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Qatar by four wickets.

Denmark, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 13 matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Canada by seven wickets.

VAN vs DEN Match Details

The 41st match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A will be played on Dec 10 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAN vs DEN, ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 41

Date and Time: December 10, 2022, 7:00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

VAN vs DEN Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a balanced one. The pacers are expected to dominate the initial phase while the spinners will also come into play in the second half.

As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 197 runs.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 197

Average second innings score: 200

VAN vs DEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Vanuatu: L-L-W-L-L

Denmark: W-W-L-W-L

VAN vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

VAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VAN Probable Playing 11

Jarryd Allan, Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Patrick Matautaava (c), Joshua Rasu, Jamal Vira (wk), Simpson Obed, Williamsing Nalisa, Godfrey Mangau, and Darren Wotu.

DEN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DEN Probable Playing 11

Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Jino Jojo, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saud Munir, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Surya Anand, Saif Ahmad.

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jarryd Allan

Allan is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 59.51 in eight games.

Top Batter pick

Zameer Khan

Zameer has smashed 394 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 58.02. He is a handy player to have who can contribute at a very high level.

Top All-rounder pick

Nalin Nipiko

Nalin could provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball. In 12 matches, he has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 5.55, while scoring 206 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Oliver Hald

Oliver is a top-quality bowler who can also score decent runs in the tail end of the batting order. He has mustered 143 runs while scalping 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in 13 matches.

VAN vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Nicolaj is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 236 runs while picking up 25 wickets in 13 matches.

Hamid Shah

Hamid has scored 588 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 71.01, while also scalping 12 wickets. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Saturday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hamid Shah - 588 runs and 12 wickets in 13 matches

Nicolaj Laegsgaard - 236 runs and 25 wickets in 13 matches

Nalin Nipiko - 206 runs and 18 wickets in 12 matches

Oliver Hald - 143 runs and 19 wickets in 13 matches

Surya Anand - 186 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

VAN vs DEN match expert tips

Hamid Shah could prove to be a wise choice as he can perform in both the departments.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Head to Head League

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan

Batters: Zameer Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Junior Kaltapau

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Nalin Nipiko, Joshua Rasu

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Surya Anand Oliver Hald

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Grand League

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A

VAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Taranjit Bharaj

Batters: Zameer Khan, Ronald Tari, Junior Kaltapau

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Nalin Nipiko, Joshua Rasu

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Surya Anand Oliver Hald

Poll : 0 votes