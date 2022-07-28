VAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 3

Vanuatu and Malaysia (VAN vs MAL) will square off in the third match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Thursday, July 28, at the Maple Leaf 3 South East Ground in Canada.

Vanuatu have not had a successful run in the tournament. They are at the bottom of the table, having won only one out of their five matches. They only have two points to their name. Vanuatu will hope for an improved performance.

Malaysia, on the other hand, have had a similar campaign so far. They are placed fifth, just a spot above Vanuatu. Malaysia have also won only one out of their five matches. They will also be keen to bounce back.

VAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Vanuatu XI

Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, Rivan Samson, Andrew Mansale, Bettan Viraliliu, Ronald Tari, Nalin Nipiko, Williams Nalisa, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen.

Malaysia XI

Saifullah Malik, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Dhivendran Mogan, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman.

Match Details

VAN vs MAL, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 3

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 3 (South-East Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be good for batting. Batters can play their shots once they settle in. Bowlers need to bowl with accuracy and control. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first at this ground.

Wicket-keeper

Bettan Viraliliu is a decent batter from Vanuatu who can make valuable contributions with the bat. He is also a good choice behind the stumps and is an effective cricketer.

Batter

Syed Aziz is a fine left-handed batter from Malaysia. He has scored 1019 runs from 41 T20Is and is a capable batter. Aziz will look to make an impact with the bat in this tournament and deliver in the longer format as well.

All-rounder

Patrick Matautaava, skipper of Vanuatu, is their leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 13 scalps from five games at an average of 10.69 and a strike-rate of 19.0. He can also chip in with some handy runs down the order if needed.

Bowler

Pavandeep Singh, the left-arm spinner from Malaysia, has picked up seven wickets from five matches in the tournament at an average of 20.85 with best figures of 4/16. They will once again bank on him to come good with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in VAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz (MAL)

Virandeep Singh (MAL)

Patrick Matautaava (VAN)

Nalin Nipiko (VAN)

Pavandeep Singh (MAL)

Important Stats for VAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 181 runs in five matches; SR – 118.85

Nalin Nipiko: 133 runs and two wickets in five matches; SR – 9.8, ER – 7.90

Patrick Matautaava: 23 runs and 13 wickets in five matches; SR – 19.0, ER – 3.37

Pavandeep Singh: 7 wickets in five matches; ER – 3.16

VAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bettan Viraliliu, Ahmad Faiz, Joshua Rasu, Muhamad Sahyadat, Syed Aziz, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava, Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Patrick Matautaava.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bettan Viraliliu, Ahmad Faiz, Joshua Rasu, Syed Aziz, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matauataava, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Nalin Nipiko.

