VAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 8

Vanuatu and Qatar (VAN vs QAT) are up against each other in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Tuesday, August 02, at the Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground in Canada.

Vanuatu lost their previous game against Denmark by a huge margin of 127 runs. Denmark set them a stiff target of 286 runs. In reply, they could not get anywhere close as they were bowled out for just 158 in 38.3 overs. It was a disappointing effort and they will have to bounce back.

Qatar, on the other hand, also lost their last match against Denmark. Denmark posted a strong total of 267/7 on the board. Qatar could only manage to get to 180 and failed to bat all of their overs as well, losing by 87 runs. They will also hope for a turn in fortunes.

VAN vs QAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Vanuatu XI

Joshua Rasu, Jarryd Allan, Rival Samson, Andrew Mansale, Bettan Viraliliu, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Obed Yosef, Apolinaire Stephen.

Qatar XI

Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan, Muhammad Tanveer, Imraz Raffi, Akash Babu, Muhammad Murad, Mohammad Nadeem, Musawar Safi, Muhammad Ikramullah.

Match Details

VAN vs QAT, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 8

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to favor the batters. They can play their shots freely once they are well set. Spinners will have a key role to play in the middle overs. The average first innings total here is 233.

Today’s VAN vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Imal Liyanage showed good form with the bat in the last match for Qatar. He scored a 77-ball 52 and provided some stability to the innings. Liyanage is also a safe pick behind the stumps and a fine choice for this match.

Batter

Vanuatu skipper Andrew Mansale impressed in the last match while the rest of the batters failed to perform well. He scored an unbeaten 68 off just 88 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and three sixes as well. Mansale will look to carry his form into this match and lead from the front.

All-rounder

Muhammad Murad is a key all-rounder from Qatar. The right-arm pacer picked up four wickets in the last match, giving away 62 runs from his 10 overs and bowling at a decent economy-rate. He is also a handy batter and can make some vital contributions with the bat.

Bowler

Apolinaire Stephen was the pick of the bowlers for Vanuatu in their last match. He returned with figures of 2/54 from his ten overs. Stephen is a wicket-taking bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in VAN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Imal Liyanage (QAT)

Andrew Mansale (VAN)

Muhammad Murad (QAT)

Nalin Nipiko (VAN)

Apolinaire Stephen (VAN)

Important Stats for VAN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Imal Liyanage: 197 runs in ten matches

Nalin Nipiko: 159 runs and seven wickets in seven matches

Muhammad Murad: 28 runs and five wickets in two matches

Apolinaire Stephen: 11 wickets in six matches

VAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan, Andrew Mansale, Akash Babu, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Murad, Nalin Nipiko, Joshua Rasu, Apolinaire Stephen, Muhammad Ikramullah, Williamsing Nalisa.

Captain: Nalin Nipiko. Vice-captain: Muhammad Murad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imal Liyanage, Jarryd Allan, Andrew Mansale, Akash Babu, Rival Samson, Muhammad Murad, Nalin Nipiko, Muhammad Tanveer, Apolinaire Stephen, Muhammad Ikramullah, Williamsing Nalisa.

Captain: Nalin Nipiko. Vice-captain: Andrew Mansale.

LIVE POLL Q. Andrew Mansale to score another fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far