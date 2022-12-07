VAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A, Match 20

The 20th game of the ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A will see Vanuatu (VAN) square off against Qatar (QAT) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (December 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams have had a disastrous season, as they have won only two of their six games. Vanuatu will look to win this game, but Qatar are a better team and expected to prevail.

VAN vs QAT Match Details

The 20th game of the ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 7 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VAN vs QAT, Match 20

Date and Time: December 7, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Singapore and Canada saw 401 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets.

VAN vs QAT Form Guide

VAN - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

QAT - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

VAN vs QAT Probable Playing XIs

VAN

No injury updates

Patrick Matautaava (C), Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Bettan Viraliliu, Williamsing Nalisa, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Darren Wotu, Obed Yousef, Jamal Vira (wk), Jarryd Allan

QAT

No injury updates

Mohammed Rizlan (C), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage (wk), Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mohammed Nadeem, Zaheer Ibrahim, MD Yousuf Ali, Gayan Munaweera

VAN vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizlan

Rizlan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Allan is another good pick.

Batters

J Kaltapau

Z Ibrahim and J Kaltapau are the two best batter picks. K Khan has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Nipiko

J Rasu and N Nipiko are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. M Tanveer is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Murad

The top bowler picks are M Nadeem and M Murad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. W Nalisa is another good pick.

VAN vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

N Nipiko

Nipiko is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has earned 546 points in six games.

J Rasu

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make J Rasu the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bowl at the death and has earned 441 points in six games.

Five Must-Picks for VAN vs QAT, Match 20

J Rasu

N Nipiko

M Murad

M Nadeem

M Tanveer

Vanuatu vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vanuatu vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizlan

Batters: J Kaltapau, K Khan, Z Ibrahim

All-rounders: N Nipiko, M Tanveer, J Rasu, P Matautaava

Bowlers: M Murad, M Nadeem, W Nalisa

Vanuatu vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizlan

Batters: J Kaltapau, A Babu, Z Ibrahim

All-rounders: N Nipiko, M Tanveer, J Rasu

Bowlers: M Murad, M Nadeem, W Nalisa, M Ikramullah

