VAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 15

Vanuatu will be up against Singapore in the 15th match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Saturday, August 6, at the Maple Leaf 2 North East Ground in Canada.

Vanuatu have not had a great run in the tournament so far. They are in fifth position and have only managed two wins from their nine games. They suffered a crushing 204-run defeat against Canada in their previous clash.

Meanwhile, Singapore have performed fairly well in the competition. They have won six of their nine games and are third in the points table. Singapore lost a close game against Denmark last time out, falling short by just a solitary run.

VAN vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Vanuatu

Joshua Rasu, Jarryd Allan, Jamal Vira, Andrew Mansale, Simpson Obed, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen.

Singapore

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Manpreet Singh, Aman Desai, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob.

Match Details

Match: VAN vs SIN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 15.

Date and Time: August 6, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 2 (North-East Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

It's a decent batting surface at this venue. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they look to get going. Spinners are expected to play a key role on this track. The average first innings total is 236.

Today’s VAN vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can also make some key contributions with the bat. He scored a 42-ball 44 in his last match for Singapore, hitting two fours and a six at a strike rate of 104.8.

Batters

Arjun Mutreja has been a good performer for Singapore with the willow. He got a good start in the previous game, scoring a 38-ball 43 at a strike rate of 113.2. He will be keen to convert his start into a bigger score in this game.

All-rounders

Nalin Nipiko is a fine all-rounder from Vanuatu. He has scored 178 runs in nine games and has picked up 11 wickets as well. Nipiko picked up two wickets in the last game and is a consistent wicket-taker. Vanuatu will expect him to deliver with both bat and ball here.

Bowlers

Amjad Mahboob has had a successful run in this tournament, picking up 12 wickets in nine games at an average of 26.91 and an economy rate of 4.79. He bowled well in the previous game as well, returning figures of 2-45 from his ten overs.

Five best players to pick in VAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Anish Paraam (SIN): 369 points

Nalin Nipiko (VAN): 322 points

Janak Prakash (SIN): 270 points

Amjad Mahboob (SIN): 182 points

Rohan Rangarajan (SIN): 263 points.

Key Stats for VAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Arjun Mutreja: 269 runs in eight games.

Nalin Nipiko: 178 runs and 11 wickets in nine games.

Anish Paraam: 212 runs and four wickets in four games.

Amjad Mahboob: 12 wickets in eight matches.

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Anish Paraam, Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Mutreja, Nalin Nipiko, Janak Prakash, Joshua Rasu, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob.

Captain: Anish Paraam. Vice-captain: Nalin Nipiko.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Anish Paraam, Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Mutreja, Junior Kaltapau, Nalin Nipiko, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Amjad Mahboob.

Captain: Nalin Nipiko. Vice-captain: Rohan Rangarajan.

LIVE POLL Q. Arjun Mutreja to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far