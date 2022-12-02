VAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report, ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 1

Vanuatu will be up against Singapore in the first match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A at the Bayuemas, Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, December 3.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VAN vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Vanuatu have won only two out of their 10 matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Singapore by six wickets. Singapore, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 10 matches and are second in the points table. They won their last encounter against Vanuatu by six wickets.

VAN vs SIN Match Details

The 1st match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 3 at the Bayuemas, Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match is set to take place at 7:30 am IST.

VAN vs SIN, ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 1

Date and Time: 3 December, 2022, 7:30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas, Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

VAN vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Bayuemas Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 240 runs.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 240

Average second-innings score: 180

VAN vs SIN Form Guide (Last match)

Vanuatu: L

Singapore: W

VAN vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

VAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VAN Probable Playing 11

Jamal Vira, Bettan Viraliliu, Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Rival Samson, Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Obed Yoseph, Darren Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa.

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Manpreet Singh, Aman Desai, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Rohan Rangarajan, Anish Paraam, Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob, Anantha Krishna, Vinoth Baskaran.

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Manpreet Singh (10 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 69.02)

Manpreet has been in decent form with the bat this season, amassing 127 runs in 10 matches. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

Junior Kaltapau (5 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 56.44)

Junior has so far pleased everyone with his batting performance, scoring 92 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 56.44. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Janak Prakash (5 matches, 24 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 61.54 and Economy Rate: 4.77)

Janak has been on top of his game with the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 24 runs while picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.77 in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Aryaman Sunil (10 matches, 3 wickets and 145 runs, Economy Rate: 5.89 and Strike Rate: 102.11)

Having played 10 matches, Sunil has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.89, while also scoring 145 runs.

VAN vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Janak Prakash

Prakash has scored 24 runs while picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

Aryaman Sunil

Aryaman is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 145 runs in 10 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VAN vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Janak Prakash: 24 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches

Aryaman Sunil: 145 runs and 3 wickets in 10 matches

Joshua Rasu: 125 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches

Vinoth Baskaran: 30 runs and 14 wickets in 9 matches

Williamsing Nalisa: 53 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches

VAN vs SIN match expert tips

Janak Prakash could prove to be a wise choice as he can perform in both departments.

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

Vanuatu vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Manpreet Singh.

Batters: Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Aritra Dutta.

All-rounders: Joshua Rasu, Janak Prakash.

Bowlers: Aryaman Sunil, Williamsing Nalisa, Vinoth Baskaran, Simpson Obed, Amjad Mahboob.

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Vanuatu vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction

VAN vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan.

Batters: Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Aritra Dutta.

All-rounders: Joshua Rasu, Janak Prakash.

Bowlers: Aryaman Sunil, Williamsing Nalisa, Vinoth Baskaran, Darren Wotu, Amjad Mahboob.

