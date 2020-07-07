VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VAR vs DIC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening take on Varmdo CC in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Varmdo CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening kick-start proceedings on Day 3 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 as both teams look for a vital win in Stockholm.

Varmdo CC didn't have the best of starts to the tournament as they succumbed to Marsta CC in Match 6. On the other hand, Djurgardens have done well with two wins from two games. However, they would want to sustain their momentum as they look to seal a knockout spot at the expense of Varmdo CC.

Either way, another highly entertaining game is on the cards as both teams eye a crucial win.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Varmdo CC

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Advertisement

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Predicted Playing XIs

Varmdo CC

S Momand, I Orya, K Aziz, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, A Rahman, N Sanagul, I Rahman, K Anwar, F Khan and Q Nqibzai

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

W Boshoff, M O'Connor, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Bhukari, A Dubey, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

Match Details

Match: Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Date: 8th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A very competitive pitch awaits the two sides, with teams struggling to get past 85. The bowlers have done well in using the variable bounce offered by the pitch to good use, although there isn't much swing or turn available. Teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss, with the conditions likely to remain the same for the entire duration of the game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VAR vs DIC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, I Rahman, D Nissila, A Rahman, M O'Connor, A Dubey, N Akhlaqi, S Choudhary, K Anwar, S Conein and P Shukla

Captain: A Dubey, Vice-Captain: K Anwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, J Ahmadzai, R Robbins, A Rahman, M O'Connor, A Dubey, N Akhlaqi, A Bhukari, K Anwar, S Conein and P Shukla

Captain: A Dubey, Vice-Captain: N Akhlaqi