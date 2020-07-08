VAR vs SSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VAR vs SSK match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Stockholm Super Kings take on Varmdo CC in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League pits Varmdo CC against the Stockholm Super Kings on Thursday.

As things stand, both sides aren't in the contention for a top two finish in Group A. While the Super Kings have two points in three games, Varmdo have lost all their games so far. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Super Kings hold the edge due to a superior batting unit.

However, we cannot rule out a wounded Varmdo side, who will look to salvage some pride with a win in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Varmdo CC

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

Stockholm Super Kings

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Predicted Playing XIs

Varmdo CC

I Nazir, I Orya, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, S Momand, I Rahman, K Aziz, N Sanagul, K Anwar, F Khan and Q Nqibzai

Stockholm Super Kings

S Sundarapandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, S Balasubramanian, K Kandasamy, P Harinath, P Marani, G Prashanth, V Natarajan, C Samuel and R Balakrishnan

Match Details

Match: Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings

Date: 9th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A decent batting track with some help for the bowlers awaits the two sides on Thursday. Although there isn't turn on offer for the spinners, they have done well with variations in pace being crucial. With rain expected to play spoilsport, either side will look to chase in what promises to be an entertaining game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VAR vs SSK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ahmadzai, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, S Momand, A Thamizharasan, N Akhlaqi, K Aziz, V Natarajan, P Marani, C Samuel and K Anwar

Captain: V Natarajan, Vice-Captain: P Marani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ahmadzai, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, S Momand, A Thamizharasan, I Orya, K Aziz, V Natarajan, P Marani, G Prashanth and K Anwar

Captain: P Marani, Vice-Captain: R Gowthaman