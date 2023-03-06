VAW vs BEB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 13

The 13th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Vashi Warriors (VAW) squaring off against the Belapur Blasters (BEB) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Monday (March 6).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VAW vs BEB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Belapur Blasters have won two of their last three matches. Vashi Warriors, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. Vashi Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Belapur Blasters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VAW vs BEB Match Details

The 13th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 6 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAW vs BEB, Match 13

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thane Tigers and Ambernath Avengers, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

VAW vs BEB Form Guide

VAW - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BEB - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

VAW vs BEB Probable Playing XI

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Pranav Dhawande (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Nirankar Sharma, Dhrummil Matkar

BEB Playing XI

No injury updates

Hardik Tamore (wk), Aryaman Thakkar, Pintu Yadav, Ajit Rai, Vaibhav Mujage, Chinmay Sutar, Mehul Gokani, Aniket Kamat, Nandan Kamath, Pravin Burungle, Sandesh Koli

VAW vs BEB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tamore

H Tamore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Dhawande is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Umbarkar

O Umbarkar and J Pardeshi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Karangale played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khadpe

D Matkar and A Khadpe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Kamat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and S Phegade. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Gurav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VAW vs BEB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khadpe

A Khadpe will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken six wickets in the last three matches.

D Matkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose D Matkar as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 51 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VAW vs BEB, Match 13

A Khadpe

H Tamore

S Phegade

O Umbarkar

D Matkar

Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Umbarkar, H Karangale, J Pardeshi

All-rounders: A Khadpe, D Matkar, V Kamat

Bowlers: A Singh, S Gurav, S Phegade, P Nishad

Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Umbarkar, J Pardeshi

All-rounders: A Khadpe, D Matkar, V Kamat, Anurag, J Raut

Bowlers: A Singh, S Gurav, S Phegade

