VAW vs KOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 28

The 28th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Vashi Warriors (VAW) squaring off against the Koparkairne Titans (KOT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Monday (March 13).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VAW vs KOT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Koparkairne Titans have won one of their last six matches. The Vashi Warriors, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches. The Koparkairne Titans will give it their all to win the match, but the Vashi Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VAW vs KOT Match Details

The 28th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 13 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAW vs KOT, Match 28

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Belapur Blasters and Thane Tigers, where a total of 187 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

VAW vs KOT Form Guide

VAW - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

KOT - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

VAW vs KOT Probable Playing XI

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Pranav Dhawande (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, P Pawar, Dhrummil Matkar

KOT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shourya Nilesh Desai (wk), Divyaansh Saxena, Aditya Pawar, Advait Bhave, Sushant Gondkar, Siddhesh Ingawale, Bhavesh Patel, Saksham Jha, Avinash Bagul, Gulam Rasul Shaikh, Jagdish Ranka

VAW vs KOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Pawar

P Pawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Nilesh Desai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Karangale

H Karangale and A Pawar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Patil played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Matkar

D Matkar and K Nawarange are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Pawar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and Sarfaraz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Saif Shaikh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VAW vs KOT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Karangale

H Karangale will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 19 runs and taken nine wickets in the last six matches.

D Matkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Matkar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 133 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for VAW vs KOT, Match 28

A Singh

P Pawar

H Karangale

D Matkar

H Pawar

Vashi Warriors vs Koparkairne Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vashi Warriors vs Koparkairne Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: A Pawar, H Karangale, J Pardeshi, N Patil

All-rounders: D Matkar, H Pawar, J Raut, K Nawarange

Bowlers: A Singh, Sarfaraz

Vashi Warriors vs Koparkairne Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: A Pawar, H Karangale, J Pardeshi, N Patil

All-rounders: D Matkar, H Pawar, K Nawarange

Bowlers: A Singh, Sarfaraz, M Saif

