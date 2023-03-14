VAW vs THT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 30

The 30th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Vashi Warriors (VAW) squaring off against the Thane Tigers (THT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Tuesday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VAW vs THT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Thane Tigers have won six of their last seven matches. The Vashi Warriors, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches of the tournament.

The Vashi Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Thane Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VAW vs THT Match Details

The 30th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 14 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VAW vs THT, Match 30

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vashi Warriors and the Koparkairne Titans, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

VAW vs THT Form Guide

VAW - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

THT - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

VAW vs THT Probable Playing XI

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Pranav Dhawande, Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Prasad Pawar (wk), Dhrummil Matkar

THT Playing XI

No injury updates

Bins Neyyoth (wk), Pratham More, Vicky Patil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sahl Gode, Saurabh Ghatvisave, Apoorva Gite, Siddhesh Jadhav, Tanish Patkar, Bhavin Darji, Aurojyoti Biswal

VAW vs THT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Pawar

P Pawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Neyyoth is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Valsangkar

P Valsangkar and H Pawar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gode played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Matkar

D Matkar and D Chavan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Buchade

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Buchade and H Karangale. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Markali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VAW vs THT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Buchade

H Buchade will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 468 points in the last seven matches.

D Matkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Matkar the captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 527 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for VAW vs THT, Match 30

H Buchade

P Valsangkar

H Karangale

D Matkar

H Pawar

Vashi Warriors vs Thane Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vashi Warriors vs Thane Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: H Pawar, S Gode, P Valsangkar

All-rounders: D Matkar, D Chavan

Bowlers: H Buchade, H Karangale, S Markali, A Singh, B Darji

Vashi Warriors vs Thane Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar, B Neyyoth

Batters: H Pawar, P Valsangkar

All-rounders: D Matkar, D Chavan

Bowlers: H Buchade, H Karangale, S Markali, A Singh, B Darji

