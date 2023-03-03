VAW vs THT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 7

The Vashi Warriors (VAW) will lock horns with the Thane Tigers (THT) in the seventh match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VAW vs THT Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and pitch report.

The Vashi Warriors have played one match in the tournament and have managed to win it. They are currently at number three in the points table with a net run rate of 0.850. Meanwhile, the Thane Tigers have also started off the tournament on a winning note. They too have managed to win the only match that they have played in the tournament and are currently at number one in the points table with a net run rate of 2.20.

VAW vs THT Match Details

The seventh match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 3 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: VAW vs THT, Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 7

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

VAW vs THT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium has been a sporty one. It has provided help for both batters and bowlers. A close contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

VAW vs THT Probable Playing XIs for today's match

VAW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

VAW Probable Playing XI

Hrushikesh Pawar, Jaideep Pardeshi, Prasad Pawar (wk), Dhrummil Matkar, Siddhant Singh, Nikhil Patil, Hardik Karangale, Prithvik Pandit, Gopendra Bohara, Nirankar Sharma, and Atul Singh.

THT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

THT Probable Playing XI

Sahl Gode(c), Parikshit Valsangkar, Omkar Rahate, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Tanush Kotian, Bins Neyyoth, Dashrath Chavan, Jay Dhatrak, Sumit Markali, Hemant Buchade, and Vicky Bhoir.

VAW vs THT Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Prasad Pawar

Prasad Pawar brought up a quick-fire half-century in the first match and looked in brilliant touch. He is also very good behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Shreeraj Anant Gharat

Shreeraj Anant Gharat looked in brilliant touch during his fiery half-century in the first match. He is in good touch and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian showed great form with the bat and the ball in the last match. The team will hope that he continues his form. His recent all-round form makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Atul Singh

Atul Singh looked in good form with the ball. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

VAW vs THT Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. He could turn out to be the match winner in both the innings of the match and that makes him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Prasad Pawar

Prasad Pawar looked in good touch with the bat in the previous match. If he is able to maintain his form, Pawar will be a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for VAW vs THT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prasad Pawar

S Anant Gharat

P Valsangkar

Tanush Kotian

Atul Singh

VAW sv THT match expert tips

The match could be a competitive contest between the bat and the ball given the nature of the pitch. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

VAW vs THT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: P Pawar

Batters: P Valsangkar, J Pardeshi, S Anant Gharat

All-rounders: T Koitan, D Chavan, H Pawar

Bowlers: Atul Singh, H Buchade, S Markali, G Bohara

